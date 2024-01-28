QPR vs Huddersfield Predictions and Betting Tips: 17/2 Goalscorer in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers up his QPR vs Huddersfield predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Championship clash this Sunday.

Queens Park Rangers can leapfrog visiting Huddersfield with a win on Sunday and escape the relegation zone in the process, although clinching three points at Loftus Road may be easier said than done.

QPR vs Huddersfield Betting Tips

Terriers can fend off hosts

Queens Park Rangers earned a crucial win over Millwall last time out but they remain in the Championship relegation zone and only a win over Huddersfield on Sunday would lift them out of the bottom three.

That victory ended a seven-game winless run for The Hoops as they have managed just three wins from 14 attempts at Loftus Road this season, while Huddersfield have proven difficult to beat in recent times.

The Terriers have only lost four of their last 12 Championship matches and two of their last six on the road. They beat QPR 2-1 earlier this season and are unbeaten in four meetings with them, making them a good bet in the double chance market.

QPR vs Huddersfield Tip 1: Huddersfield or draw double chance @ 8/11 with bet365

Stalemate on the cards at Loftus Road

Huddersfield may be able to get something from this trip to London but all three points may be a step too far and a 1-1 draw seems the most likely outcome for the Championship’s draw specialists.

Their 1-1 draw at Blackburn last weekend was their 12th draw of the season and their ninth that ended 1-1, five of which have come away from home.

Two of the last four meetings between these sides have ended all square and QPR have drawn six of their Championship assignments this term.

QPR vs Huddersfield Tip 2: 1-1 correct score @ 11/2 with bet365

Helik to strike again

Huddersfield centre back Michal Helik has been in prolific form this season, leading the Terriers’ scoring charts with eight goals from 28 appearances.

He has scored three goals in his last four Championship outings and each of these came from set-piece situations, which makes him a good bet to get on the scoresheet against a QPR side that struggle to defend set pieces.

Only Blackburn, Stoke and Watford have conceded more set-piece goals than The Hoops this season and they have shipped the joint-most in these situations at home, while seven of Helik’s eight goals this term have been scored on the road.

QPR vs Huddersfield Tip 3: Michal Helik to score anytime @ 17/2 with bet365