PSG vs Barcelona Predictions and Betting Tips: PSG to nick the edge in battle of old pals

Our football betting expert offers his PSG v Barcelona predictions and betting tips ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie.

Former Nou Camp team-mates Luis Enrique and Xavi become bitter rivals at the Parc des Princes as their sides look for an edge to take back to the Barcelona for the return leg next week.

PSG vs Barcelona Betting Tips

PSG to win @ 10/11 with bet365

Bradley Barcola Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 11/10 with bet365

Over 4.5 Barcelona Corners @ 6/5 with bet365

Mbappe to shine as French giants extend home form

PSG are unbeaten at home since September and can extend their Parc des Princes dominance by seeing off Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Luis Enrique’s runaway Ligue 1 leaders, who clinically saw off another La Liga side in Real Sociedad in the previous round, look to be hitting their stride in time for the business end of the competition.

Barcelona, it has to be said, are poles apart from where they were in the autumn as injuries clear up and they are playing more like a team.

But while they are unbeaten in 11 games - including an impressive 3-0 success at Atletico Madrid - they are eight points off Real Madrid and with seven players one yellow card away from missing the home leg, they have to be careful.

Pre-match talk is of them “having a plan” for Kylian Mbappe, but the 39-goal Paris talisman continues to deliver and there is every likelihood he will do so once again.

PSG vs Barcelona Tip 1: PSG to win @ 10/11 with bet365

Youngster Barcola can set his sights on Barca goal

Bradley Barcola, still only 21, has emerged as a key figure in PSG’s attacking armoury and looks a decent price at 11/10 to have a shot on target.

The young striker was signed from Lyon as one for the future but has developed fast and played a vital role in the win over Sociedad in the last round, scoring in the home leg.

He has only made 14 starts in the league and is averaging one shot per game. In the Champions League he has started three ties and is averaging 1.7 shots per match.

PSG vs Barcelona Tip 2: B Barcola Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 11/10 with bet365

Spanish giants to exceed corners target

The stakes are high and that may mean it could be a cagey affair despite attacking gems like Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele for PSG, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha for Barcelona.

But the Spanish side won’t sit back. Xavi will want to ensure his team are still in the tie for the return leg in Catalonia but they are a team who look to get forward and they will create chances.

They will also accumulate corners as they have been doing throughout the tournament. They average around seven domestically and close to six in the Champions League.

PSG vs Barcelona Tip 3: Over 4.5 Barcelona Corners @ 6/5 with bet365