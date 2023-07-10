Premier League Golden Boot Odds: Latest Betting for 2023/24

Our football betting expert gives an early look at the Premier League golden boot odds and identifies which players may be set to feast on goals

Manchester City star Erling Haaland notched 36 goals in 35 Premier League games last term - the giant Norwegian dominated the Golden Boot race - but will he be able to keep up that pace in the new campaign?

Premier League Golden Boot Odds

Erling Haaland 8/11 Harry Kane 6/1 Mohamed Salah 7/1 Darwin Nunez 16/1 Marcus Rashford 16/1 Gabriel Jesus 16/1 Evan Ferguson 33/1

Haaland could have 40 in his sights

Following on from last season’s treble, Manchester City will start the season as strong Premier League favourites and, not surprisingly, Erling Haaland is odds-on to be top goalscorer again.

In his first season in England, the Norwegian dominated defences and showed his class at the top level - breaking Alan Shearer’s record (34) for the most number of goals in a Premier League campaign.

Haaland has the belief and confidence to think that he can beat that tally in 2023-24 and may well have the magical 40-goal mark in his sights.

With the supply line that City have, Haaland’s rivals might need injury to have an impact on his season in order to beat the 22-year-old.

Kane could be set for Old Trafford boost

Speculation is rife that Harry Kane will be making a summer transfer from Tottenham to Bayern Munich with the German giants recently making an improved €80million plus adds-on offer.

However, if the move fails to take place, Kane will be a strong runner in the Golden Boot race.

Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer was runner-up to Haaland last season, scoring 30 goals in 38 matches for Spurs, a total good enough which would have at least secured a share of the Golden Boot prize in 26 of the previous 30 seasons.

Earlier in the summer the England captain was linked with a move to Manchester United and, if that deal was to be revived, it would be reasonable to expect even more from him in terms of goals, as a Red Devil.

Kane is hungry for silverware but he is equally keen on gobbling up the goals and many may feel the 2020/21 Golden Boot winner is good value to regain the honour.

Young gun Ferguson has massive potential

There is great excitement in Ireland and East Sussex about the potential of Brighton striker Evan Ferguson

At the age of 14, he played for League of Ireland side Bohemians, and scouts from a host of Premier League teams were quick to chase his signature.

Brighton secured a deal and, at the age of 18, it looks as if Ferguson is set to become a Premier League superstar of the future.

The forward has just put pen to paper on a long-term contract with the Seagulls which runs until 2028. Brighton are likely to let Ferguson loose in the forthcoming campaign and the youngster, a 33/1 shot for the Golden Boot, already looks good enough to make merry.

Ferguson, like Haaland, is lethal in the air and if Roberto Di Zerbi’s men perform as last season, he should get his fair share of opportunities in the months to come.