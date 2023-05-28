Premier League Final Day Offer: Claim £50 in Free Bets with Parimatch

Parimatch are allowing players to claim £50 in free bets with their excellent Premier League final day offer.

The final day of the 2022/23 Premier League is now upon us, with there being no better way to get your betting on today’s action started than by claiming Parimatch’s excellent offer.

New customers are able to claim £50 in free bets when betting on the final day of the Premier League season, with this being one of the strongest offers out there when it comes to the last day of the PL season.

Premier League Final Day Offer

Parimatch are giving all new customers the chance to claim £50 in free bets when betting on the Premier League’s last day with this generous betting offer.

Players can claim anywhere between £5 and £50 and free bets, with you earning these by placing individual £5 bets on each of the 10 matches taking place on Sunday.

In order to claim the offer, just following the steps below:

Sign up for a Parimatch account

Deposit at least £5

Place £5 on each of the 10 Premier League games on the final day

The odds for this bet must be above 1/1 (2.00)

Once this is done, you will be credited with £50 in free bets, claiming £5 for every match you’ve bet on

Free bets expire after 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

New customers can claim up to £50 if they stake £5 on each of the 10 matches taking place on the last day of the Premier League.

Only the first £5 on each specified game will qualify, so if a player places one £5 qualifying bet, they’ll receive £5 in free bets.

Should you place five £5 bets on five separate matches, you’ll receive £25 in free bets, with you being able to claim £50 in free bets if you bet £5 on every game taking place today.

Is this the best Premier League Final Day Betting Offer?

There are loads of free bet offers out there for players to claim for the Premier League final day, with Parimatch’s offer easily being one of the best around.

The offer itself gives far more bonus amount than any other sign up offer out there, allowing users to claim £50 in free bets, which is around £20 more than most other bookmakers, such as bet365 and BetUK, allow you to claim.

There is also the fact that players get a great deal of control over how much in free bets they want to claim and where these can be used, as many other bookmakers will force you to use these free bets on specific markets.

However, you do need to wager significantly more than with other sign-up offers to be able to claim Parimatch’s full £50 amount.

Most other welcome bonuses require a qualifying bet of just £10, whilst Parimatch needs you to bet £50 to claim the full bonus amount.

This Parimatch offer is a particularly good offer, especially seeing as it allows players to claim £50 in free bets, far more than other welcome offers.

Despite the fact that users need to wager more in their qualifying bets, this Parimatch betting offer is a great promotion for the last day of the Premier League season.

Premier League Final Day Preview

The Premier League season draws to a close, but before then there are still some monumental games to play.

With teams battling relegation and some still fighting it out for European football, it is shaping up for a great final day, with these all the fixtures taking place today: