Portugal vs Slovakia Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 Tip for Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Our football betting expert offers his Portugal vs Slovakia predictions and betting tips as the sides meet in a Euro 2024 qualifying clash.

Portugal is getting set to host Slovakia in one of the final matches of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, a mere month since having played them back in September on Slovakian soil, with the Portuguese emerging with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

Portugal vs Slovakia Betting Tips

Group J appears to be all wrapped up for Portugal as they sit top, clear five points, with their place in next summer's tournament assured. Things could get testy for Slovakia though, as Luxembourg have shocked the group and now are only three points behind them.

The principality will be facing Iceland with three points able to see them draw level, and put considerable pressure on Slovakia, who will need a result. Yet, one may be hard to come by against this indomitable Portugal side.

The streak will continue

Portugal are on the road to achieving a feat not managed by many sides ever, winning every single game in a calendar year, while not conceding a single goal.

Since their first match back from their World Cup disappointment, they have won every single match they have played and kept a clean sheet in all.

One would fancy this to continue against a Slovakian team whom they have already defeated in this manner, 1-0, in Eastern Europe.

With the passionate and embattled Portuguese fans at their back, one could well see this run continuing as they emerge with a victory to nil once more.

Portugal vs Slovakia Tip 1: Portugal to Win to Nil @4/5 with bet365

Ronaldo’s Last Hurrah

Many believe this is Christiano Ronaldo’s last hurrah for his national side, one that he has given so much to over his storied career.

The Euros are likely to be his last international tournament, and he will be looking to go out with a bang, as well as add a few more to his goalscoring record.

He had three shots on target in their last match against Slovakia, to no avail, something that may well weigh heavy on his mind.

In front of his fans, who love him dearly, he will be looking to give them something to cheer for, a gift from their favourite son.

Portugal vs Slovakia Tip 2: Christiano Ronaldo 2.5+ Shots on Target @11/8 with bet365

Fernandes fiery nature shines through

Bruno Fernandes' less-than-cordial nature has been well documented in his time in the Premier League and is something he has been known to carry into his international contests.

He has picked up the most bookings at Manchester United and already has one for his nation in the last few matches.

Fernandes is always likely for one, especially due to his forwards nature often resulting in him fouling his opponents from behind, a sure-fire way to earn a reprimand from the referee.

Portugal vs Slovakia Tip 3: Bruno Fernandes to be Booked @3/1 with bet365