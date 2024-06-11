Portugal vs Ireland Predictions and Betting Tips: Entertaining clash in prospect

Our football betting expert offers his Portugal vs Ireland predictions and betting tips, as the pair meet in Aveiro at 20:00 this Tuesday.

Portugal will complete their Euro 2024 preparations by hosting a buoyant Republic of Ireland side in Aveiro on Tuesday night.

Portugal vs Ireland Betting Tips

Portugal to win and both teams to score @ 15/8 with bet365

Sammie Szmodics to score anytime @ 5/1 with bet365

Cristiano Ronaldo over 2.5 shots on target @ 2/1 with bet365

The hosts were defeated by Croatia on Saturday evening in Lisbon, while Ireland come into this game off the back of a victory over Hungary in Dublin.

Roberto Martinez's side are due to open their Euro 2024 campaign against the Czech Republic on June 18th and they'll be keen to sign off with a home win, while interim Ireland boss John O'Shea gets another chance to further his case to be the long-term successor to Stephen Kenny in the dugout.

Irish can register in Aveiro

The focus will be firmly on the home side in this clash as they look to respond from Saturday's 2-1 reverse against Croatia in Liston, a clash which saw Luka Modric and Ante Budimir score as the visiting side secured their first win over the Selecao at the eighth attempt.

Croatia were rarely troubled by an attacking quartet of Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos in the opening 45 minutes, with sub Diogo Jota levelling for Portugal early in the second half.

Pedro Neto and Mathues Nunes also came in off the bench with Cristiano Ronaldo remaining an unused substitute. The veteran talisman looks more than likely to start against Ireland.

Portugal have now been beaten in two of their last three friendlies, also losing 2-0 to Slovenia at the end of March.

These nations played out a scoreless draw in Dublin when they last met in a World Cup qualifier in November 2021. Previous to that, Ireland had scored in five successive games against Portugal, despite winning only once, back in a 2005 friendly.

The hosts have won four of the last eight meetings, and should do so again here, but it might be worth taking the odds that Ireland will get on the scoresheet.

Szmodics could make his mark

Sammie Szmodics enjoyed a fine season with Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship, scoring 27 league goals for the Ewood Park outfit.

His reward was a full international debut when Ireland held Belgium to a 0-0 draw in March and he played 90 minutes in the win over Hungary in Dublin.

He might even have recorded a first international goal, had matchwinner Troy Parrott elected to square him the ball rather than go solo in the dying seconds as he fortuitously netted the winner.

Szmodics was lively in that encounter and should provide a goal threat against Portugal. He's decent value at a big price to get on the scoresheet.

Ronaldo keen to hit the target as always

Portugal's 39-year-old skipper Ronaldo is likely to start this game and, as always, goals will be on his mind.

He is the leading scorer in the history of men's international football with 128 goals in 204 official matches.

He's closing in on 900 career goals and is the only player to have scored in five consecutive European Championship tournaments, with a sixth now in his sights.

As ever, he remains firmly motivated by scoring goals, recently suggesting: "It's going to be quite difficult to reach 1,000 goals but it's about how I am mentally, my motivation."

He'll be keen for goals in this contest and over 2.5 shots on target from the legendary Portuguese looks a likely outcome.

