Plymouth vs Leeds Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for FA Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Plymouth vs Leeds predictions and betting tips, ahead of their FA Cup replay this Tuesday evening.

Plymouth Argyle earned the right to take Leeds back to the helpfully named ‘Home Park’ this Tuesday, courtesy of a 1-1 draw. This will now be the third time they have met this year, but the first down in Devon, with Argyle yet to have won a contest.

Plymouth vs Leeds Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

A 2-1 loss to the Whites will be on Argyle's minds also as they are yet to defeat Leeds, however, heart will be taken from halting them last time out in the cup.

Pilgrims' long road to victory

Whilst victory over the recently indomitable might of Leeds may see a far-flung prospect, the Cup changes many things, and as the Whites choose instead to focus on their promotion push, a door may open for Argyle to sneak through.

This will only be possible should they capitalise upon some impressive home form, such that they have only lost thrice here all year, and are currently five games unbeaten.

Leeds have been far from perfect whilst on the road, losing nearly as many as they have won, with six losses and two draws from fifteen games.

Plymouth have proven they can go toe to toe with Leeds before, scoring in both clashes against them this year and with Home Park behind them will fancy themselves.

At above evens taking Plymouth to win or the game to be drawn at the 90-minute marks looks like some great value, particularly with two of the three possible outcomes of the game covered.

Plymouth vs Leeds Tip 1: Double Chance - Plymouth or Draw @5/4 with bet365

Cornering the Market

Despite the disparities between the two sides in terms of league position, Plymouth have been impressive in their ability to earn corners, particularly against Leeds.

In their two meetings to this point, Argyle have managed the over four line comfortably bagging six and seven in both their trips to Elland Road.

With their own fans spurring them on, one can comfortably see them continuing in the vein.

The Pilgrims have been averaging 6.5 corners per home game so far, and have managed the over-4 line in a massive 71% of their games, painting a pretty picture for bettors.

Corners have been a main feature of clashes between these two, and this clash should prove no different.

Plymouth vs Leeds Tip 2: Over 4 Plymouth Corners @10/11 with bet365

Patrick placing his shots

Since his return around Christmas Patrick Bamford has impressed in a Leeds shirt, scoring one of the goals of the season.

He will be the major threat in this Leeds side and as such have more than his fair share of shots on target.

So far he has been averaging 2.0 shots on target per game, and looks good value for this again, having had one be saved by the keeper in the 15 minutes he got off the bench.

With Leeds trying for a win he will likely get a lion's share of the minutes as Leeds push for the win, giving him ample opportunity to hit the target multiple times.

Plymouth vs Leeds Tip 3: 1.5 Patrick Bamford Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365