Paddy Power Euro 2024 Offer: £20 in Free Bets for European Championships

Learn about Paddy Power’s Euro 2024 offer and claim £20 in free bets from just a £5 stake at sign-up to use on this summer's European Championships.

Paddy Power's Euro 2024 offer allows players to score £20 in free bets to use on the tournament however they please, with you just needing to stake £5 in order to claim your bonus.

How to Claim Paddy Power’s Euro 2024 Offer

Paddy Power's sign up offer is generous as at gives players a stake-to-bonus ratio of 400%, one of the highest percentages around when compared to their competitors.

In order to claim this sign up offer players simply need to:

Head over to the Paddy Power site via the link above Start creating an account by hitting ‘Join Now’ Fill in the form, entering in a name, home address, phone number and email Create a username and password Finish the process by clicking ‘Sign Up’ Deposit £5 Place this £5 on any sports market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher When settled £20 in free bets will be credited These will expire after 30 days, and cannot be withdrawn for cash

In addition to this offer being perfect for brand new users who perhaps do not wish to deposit the £10 or more required by other bookmakers, the expiry window for these free bets is also superb.

30 days is far more than what most other bookmakers provide, and with the Euros lasting for exactly a month players can use their free bets at any point during the tournament.

Instead of being forced into using the full £20 in a week, as is the case with most sportsbooks, players can spread their free bets out, waiting instead for a match they truly wish to use these on.

This is just one of the best features about the Paddy Power sign up offer, as it will suit any and all new players perfectly heading into the tournament.

Paddy Power Existing Customer Promotions

Paddy Power will be running a series of bonuses, offers and promotions for all players to take full advantage of over the Euros.

These give players the chance to earn more free bets, or get insurance on some wagers, all geared towards helping players get the most out of their betting.

Super Sub

'Super Sub' is Paddy Power’s landmark promotion ahead of the Euros, and it must be said that will prove extremely useful to players.

Simply, if a player is wagered upon for something like a shot or booking, and they are then subbed off, whoever comes on for them, directly, then takes up the bet.

This means they can then complete the wager, by performing the bet upon action.

For instance, if Harry Kane is backed to have 1.5+ shots on target, but he only has one, and is then substituted for Cole Palmer. If Palmer has another shot on target, then the bet will be fulfilled, and count as a win.

The promotion only applies to the following markets:

Player to commit 1 or more fouls

Player to be fouled 1 or more times

Player to commit 1 or more fouls in 1st Half

Player to have 1 or more shots on target

Player to be shown a card

Player to score

To score or assist

To score or to be shown a card

Anytime assist

Player to have 1 or more shots on target in 1st half

Player to have 1 or more shots

This applied to both single bets and those included in an accumulator, but be sure to keep an eye out for whom the player-backed is subbed off for directly, as they will take up the mantle, not whoever may come on in their position.

No one likes losing a bet because a player is subbed off, but with Paddy’s ‘Super Sub’ promotion the bet will keep going and still has a chance to win.

Acca Insurance

Paddy Power are one of the few bookmakers right now running an acca insurance promotion, whereby they will give players their stake back as a free bet, should their accumulator bet let them down by one leg.

The acca must have five or more legs included within it, and odds of 3/1 or more to qualify.

This strikes us as one of the best possible promotions for the Euros as with nearly 51 games to choose from, there are tonnes of potential accas that can be placed.

Whilst all of these may not land, at least players can get their stake back as a free bet, and can then go again, or place this on something different if they so wish.

Substitute Insurance

No one likes losing a bet because the play is subbed off, but Paddy Power, in addition to their ‘Super Sub’ promotion, takes this one step further and will give bettors their money back as real cash if a player is taken off before half-time.

There is a difference between this and the ‘Super Sub’ offer as it only pertains to the following betting markets:

Player to have 2 or more shots on target

Player to have 2-3 shots

Player to have 3 or more shots on target

Player to have 4-6 shots

Player to be fouled 2 or more times

Player to be fouled 3 or more times

Player to commit 2 or more fouls

Player to commit 3 or more fouls

Player to commit 1 or more fouls in 1st Half

Player shots on target 1st half

Player to commit 1 or more fouls in each half

Player to have 1 or more shots in each half

Player to make X or more passes

Player shots 1st half

Player to have 1 or more shots in 1st half

The distinction between which market each promotion applies to will be made abundantly clear in each single match window, with whichever offer is available for each appearing in the top right corner of the market.

Paddy Power couldn’t have their punters more covered when it comes to betting on players, and the pitfalls that substitution can create with this.

At the Euros, there will be five subs in play once again, spread over three windows, and many sides are liable to change their sides in game to keep players fresh.

These subs could ruin some players' bets, but with Paddy Power, at least bettors have a decent chance of seeing a way around this problem.

Enhanced W-D-W Markets

Paddy have actively boosted the prices of their ‘Full-Time Result’ markets, to give players an opportunity to bet on some of the best possible prices out there.

These can be found by going into any of their in-game markets and finding the market entitled ‘Enhanced W-D-W’.

Players must be aware however that bets on this market will not be eligible to be included in an acca or bet builder.

Paddy Power Euro 2024 FAQs

What is Paddy Power's sign up offer?

Paddy Power's Euro 2024 new customer offer allows players to claim £20 in free bets from just a £5 stake without the need for a promo code.

When is the Euros?

The Euros starts on the 14th of June and will end on the 14th of July. 51 games will cover the 30-day period with 24 sides competing to become the best in Europe.

What is the Paddy Power promo code?

Paddy Power does not have a promo code for their sign up offer. This means that you don't need to enter one during sign-up and thus can't accidentally miss out on being eligible for their offer.

Who is favourite for the Euros?

England presently leads the betting for the Euros, at around 3/1 with most bookmakers.

France and Germany are next in line for the title but are some ways back in the betting.