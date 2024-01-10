Osimhen Transfer Odds: London Clubs Lead the Betting

Our football betting expert breaks down the latest Osimhen transfer odds, as the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal lead the betting for the Nigerian.

Victor Osimhen was one of the hottest transfer prospects of the summer as the 25 year old Nigerian international won the Scudetto with Napoli last season. Despite him signing a new contract at the end of 2023, there is much hubbub around his potential moves, as the Premier League seems likely.

Osimhen Transfer Odds

Team Odds Chelsea 5/1 Arsenal 8/1 Any Saudi Club 16/1 Man Utd 20/1 PSG 20/1 Other Clubs 25/1

All odds are courtesy of Sky Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

His 31 goals in 39 games was instrumental in Napoli's championship success something that announced his presence as a world-class striker. However, with a fresh contract and his departure for the AFCON, a move is unlikely to be wrapped up quickly.

He also came out in fury recently, following comments made by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent, suggesting that he may be set for Saudi, but this will be detailed below.

Napoli’s woeful form in the Serie A and what looks set to be a trophyless season for them may well be enough to tempt the Nigerian to look elsewhere for his future.

Chelsea @5/1

Chelsea made history, for perhaps all the wrong reasons, recently having spent over £1b on transfers, as they appear to be eyeing another £100m plus signing in Osimhen.

The contract he signed was considered to be a safety blanket for Napoli, perhaps assuming a side would come in for him, and them then wishing to be able to get their money’s worth. A trap that Chelsea owner Todd Bohely seems more than happy to fall into.

Reported figures put the deal around £112m, which would be well within the Chelsea's wheelhouse, being a fee they have proven more than happy to pay.

No bid, or release clause buyout has been enacted as of yet, but there are rumblings. Chelsea no doubt leads the way due to their owner's lax attitude when it comes to the hundreds of millions of pounds, something that can be said for few clubs, be this for better or worse.

Arsenal @8/1

Arsenal would no doubt love to be able to put one over on their inter-city rivals Chelsea, yet the Gunners have been known to be one of the most frugal sides in football, as Osimhen’s price could prove too rich for their blood.

While they most certainly splashed the cash for Declan Rice in the summer, with his acquisition costing them £116m, one wonders where their cash reserves are at, with few big money sales coming out of the Emirates.

Rice has been their only £100m+ signing, with the next closest being that of Nicholas Pépé, for £80m, and we all know how that ended.

In desperate need of a world-class striker, amid the title challenges that Mikel Arteta is brewing in North London, this could be enough to entice the Nigerian to choose them over Chelsea, yet the major question is will they front the funds?

Any Saudi Club @16/1

The mass exodus of European players to the Saudi Pro League has, for the most part, been contained to ageing former stars, out for a big money payday. Yet should they manage to secure Osimhen this would prove a blow to continental football as a whole.

All this came to a head the other day after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, suggested this was his Osimhen's destination of choice. While this was dismissed by Osimhen, his furious response came with expletives and a considerable amount of capped text.

Whilst he may appear adverse to the move now, we all know how lucrative these contracts could be, and if the price is right he may end up trading Italy for Al-Ittihad, or someone similar.

Manchester United @20/1

There have been few rumblings surrounding Man Utd and Osimhen this transfer window, yet they were one of the sides in for him last summer.

However, they did give up on him, choosing instead to sign Rasmus Højlund. This hasn’t exactly gone to plan as the Danish international has scored just one league goal for them, in 15 games.

This has left many questioning his signing and baying for the club to bring in an established goalscorer.

The interest around Osimhen has persisted, yet amid an ownership changeover and the hundreds of millions required to bring him to Manchester, the Red Devils look unlikely to secure his signing.

PSG @20/1

Rumours around Kylian Mbappe’s future at PSG have been ongoing for years now, as every transfer window more deleterious news emerges about the Frenchman and his relationship with the Ligue 1 champions.

Should Mappe finally do what he has been threatening for some time, leave, then the need for another world-class striker would rise and Osimhen would be perfect for them.

With the similar speed and strength, he would be a plug-and-play replacement for Mbappe. The finances also work as PSG are likely to have the money for the transfer and the ability to compete with the wages offered by a Saudi side.

These funds would only become freed up with Mbappe's transfers however, and there is no need to sign him if they still have the French World Cup winner in the side.

How does Transfer Odds betting work with Sky Bet?

Betting on the next club of a player, otherwise known as transfer odds, is steadily rising in popularity, yet it is important that you understand all the nuances surrounding this.

The bet will only be paid out as a winner should:

The player moves to the side you backed before the end of the specified date - in this case, 03/02/2024

The player moves to the side you backed on a loan deal - unless otherwise stated - before the above date

Pre-contracts or other similar agreements do not count, the player has to have been registered by the side.

If a player moves to a side and is then immediately loaned out, the bet will be settled on the club that signed him permanently, not the loanee club.

Any other questions or issues can be found and remedied on the Sky Bet online site, in their ‘Market Rules’ section.