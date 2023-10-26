Olympiakos vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: Hammers can land another blow in Europa League

Our football betting expert offers his Olympiakos vs West Ham predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Europa League clash on Thursday.

West Ham were soundly beaten by Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday but they will relish the chance to get back on track in this competition which they have come to enjoy, as they journey to the Netherland to face AZ Alkmaar.

Olympiakos vs West Ham Betting Tips

That 4-1 drubbing at Villa Park came on the back of a decent 2-2 draw with Newcastle, and it was a rare blip in what has been a good campaign for the Hammers so far.

But their best work has been saved for European competition where they are unbeaten in 17 matches following their 2-1 win over Freiburg on matchday two. And after beating Backala Topola comfortably on matchday one, West Ham will be confident of making it three wins from three.

Hammers to avoid a Greek tragedy

West Ham have got to grips with European competition quickly and they are unbeaten in 17 continental fixtures having won the Europa Conference League in dramatic fashion last season.

The Hammers were unbeaten in 15 matches in that competition last season, winning 14, and they can extend their run in Athens this week.

David Moyes' men won four of their six group games last season and they have won their opening two Europa League fixtures in this campaign. They look a decent bet at odds-against to make it three wins from three.

Olympiakos can play their part

West Ham are in good nick, but so too are Olympiakos who can play their part in a lively encounter on Thursday.

The Greek side are unbeaten in their domestic league after seven matches and are two points clear at the top of the standings, so they should be in good spirits for this testing contest.

They haven't won in 11 Europa League group-stage fixtures but they will be fired up for this clash, and they can at least get on the scoresheet at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus.

Kudus to continue his golden touch

Mohammed Kudus looks to have settled into life with West Ham nicely, and the powerful midfielder should be backed to continue his fine form this week.

Kudus, signed from Ajax in the summer, has hit the ground running in East London, and he has played his part in West Ham's unbeaten start to the Europa League.

The Ghanaian has bagged five goals in three games and he looks a decent price to add to his tally this week.

