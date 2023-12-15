Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/2 Cards Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips ahead of their match at the City Ground on Friday.

After ending their five-game winless run at home to Newcastle last weekend, Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs travel to Nottingham to face under-fire Steve Cooper’s Forest.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Spurs can cut Forest down to size

Four different players have led the line for Nottingham Forest in their last five games, which have yielded just five goals for the Tricky Trees.

And while that could keep Spurs guessing in regards to who their defence may come up against at the City Ground, it also hints that Cooper doesn't have full faith in his striking options.

At the other end of the pitch, Cooper will need to find a way to shackle a vibrant Spurs forward line that has netted 33 times in the league this season.

That looks a tough task and stars such as Heung-Min Son, who scored and registered two assists against Newcastle last weekend, could make hay.

At 9/4, a Spurs win to nil looks the way to go on Friday night.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham to win to nil @ 9/4 with bet365

Fiery encounter in store

Forest have collected at least two yellow cards in three of their last five outings and there could be a few cautions handed out at the City Ground.

Spurs, meanwhile, have picked up 11 bookings in their last five outings and both sides find themselves in the top half of the bookings table - Forest ninth and Spurs fifth.

Friday's referee Jarred Gillett has shown just shy of five yellows per game on average this season, so there is definitely a chance we will see a few bookings on Friday night.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Tip 2: Exactly four cards to be shown @ 9/2 with bet365

Porro can provide again

There was a sharp intake of breath from Tottenham supporters when James Maddison limped off the field against Chelsea last month.

A five-game winless run followed Maddison's injury but there have been a handful of Spurs players who have stepped up to the mark in the absence of the England international, none more so than Pedro Porro.

The Spaniard has helped fill the creative gap left by Maddison with four assists in his last five appearances, and he could bolster his assist tally against a porous Forest backline.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Tip 3: Pedro Porro to assist @ 7/2 with bet365