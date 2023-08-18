Our football betting expert offers his Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips ahead of the Premier League clash on Friday.

Friday night football is going to be especially prevalent this year, and for the second week in row we have a match, this time between escape artist Nottingham Forest and newly promoted Sheffield United.

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Both Teams to Score @ 1/1 with bet365

Anthony Elanga Over 0.5 Assists @9/2 with bet365

Over 2 Goals @6/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Past Form Features

A match between Notts Forest and Sheffield United isn’t exactly going to set the world alight, at least not in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, past contests between these two sides seem to see goals shared both ways.

In all of the last four games between Forest and the Blades, both sides have scored, and this is likely to continue into this match.

Forest will be fresh off of their 2-1 defeat against Arsenal, where even scoring one is an achievement in itself.

This combined with the Blades bringing some promotion form with them, to a side that only a few short years ago was down in the Championship with them.

This is each side's best chance for points, after an unfortunate first outing and therefore should beget some attacking play from both.

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Both Teams to Score @1/1 with bet365

Anthony Assisting

Antohny Elanaga turned down a move to Everton in favour of going to Forest and so far it seems to be a bit topsy turvy.

Despite starting on the bench for the first match and only getting 10 minutes, he became Forest's best player within those and may well have earned a start coming into this week.

When on the pitch he created more big chances than any other Forest player in the whole game with two and was directly involved in three of Forest's six shots in the match.

This performance should hopefully earn him a palace in the starting XI, but he has also shown he can do it off the bench.

Goal’s should in theory be easier to come by for Forest against the Blades than they were against the Gunner’s, and this could bring Elanaga’s set up’s into play.

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Anthony Elanga @9/2 with bet365

Goals at the City Ground

The last two matches up between these two sides both finished 2-1, with a win a piece, both hitting this over line that has been undervalued by the bookmakers.

The two games admittedly were in the playoffs with some considerable pressure on both sides, but there surely is no pressure like that of the Premier League, and this should lead to some good performances by both sides.

Forest were able to slot one past last year’s runners up Arsenal, and this should be demonstrative of their scoring potential, combined with the Blades desire to stay up and goals in these sorts of games would certainly aid them in this plight.

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Tip 3: Over 2 Goals @6/5 with bet365