Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: 12/5 Scorer in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips ahead of this key Premier League match on Saturday.

Manchester United snapped their winless streak with a 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa last time out, while Nottingham Forest were surprise 3-1 winners against Newcastle.

But both clubs still have issues to deal with and it could be a tightly fought match at the City Ground this weekend.

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Nottingham Forest draw no bet @ 5/4 with bet365

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Chris Wood to score at anytime @ 12/5 with bet365

Tricky Trees can make it back-to-back wins

Manchester United may have recorded a respectable win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day, but they had to recover from 2-0 down to get the win and it has been a pretty underwhelming December for the Red Devils.

Pressure has been mounting on Erik ten Hag after his side went four matches without a win in the last month, losing to Bournemouth, Bayern Munich and West Ham either side of a 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

And punters should not rush to back them against Forest, who should be feeling more confident after their Newcastle scalp.

The 3-1 win at St James' Park will have raised a few eyebrows, but Forest are already looking a bit sharper under new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, having preceded that game with an unfortunate 3-2 loss at Bournemouth.

They were unlucky against the Cherries, having played with only ten men from the 23rd minute and conceding in the 94th minute to lose what was a fairly balanced game.

They are worth backing against United with the insurance of a draw-no-bet punt.

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd Tip 1: Nottingham Forest draw no bet @ 5/4 with bet365

Expect high-scoring tussle at the City Ground

Forest's first two matches under the stewardship of Santo have been pulsating, producing a total of nine goals, and this clash at the City Ground could also be high-scoring.

United had failed to score in four successive matches in December, but they breached Aston Villa - one of the division's sturdiest defences - three times at Old Trafford and Rasmus Hojlund should be feeling good after grabbing his first Premier League goal.

Both teams have scored in six of Forest's nine home games in the league this season and that is worth combining with a bet on over 2.5 goals.

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd Tip 2: Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Wood could be on target again

Taiwo Awoniyi has been sidelined for Nottingham Forest recently and that seemed like a major blow at first, but in the Nigerian's absence Wood has stepped up to the plate.

Wood struck a surprise hat-trick against former club Newcastle last time out and was also on the scoresheet in the 3-2 loss at Bournemouth.

He is his club's top scorer in the Premier League with seven goals - meaning he is scoring a goal every 91 minutes in the top-flight - and he is a worthwhile bet to breach the United defence.

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd Tip 3: Chris Wood to score at anytime @ 12/5 with bet365