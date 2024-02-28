Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: Opportunity knocks for Red Devils

Our football betting expert offers his Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips for their FA Cup fifth-round clash on Wednesday.

Manchester United would love to win the FA Cup, for the first time in eight years, after reaching the final last year, but first they need to get through this tricky test. Forest have had to battle to get through to this stage but will be hoping to repeat their 2-1 Premier League win over United in December.

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Man Utd to Win @ 6/5 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals & Both Teams To Score @ 1/1 with bet365

Morgan Gibbs-White to be booked @ 15/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

United can stay on track for 13th FA Cup success

Manchester United had a five-game winning streak abruptly ended by a 2-1 home defeat to Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday but the Red Devils have a great opportunity to get back on track.

They travel to the City Ground to take on a toiling Nottingham Forest team for whom the FA Cup became even less of a priority this week. The reduction of Everton's points deduction from 10 points to 6 has dropped the Tricky Trees to 17th in the table, setting alarm bells ringing, as they have won only one of their last 10 games in all competitions inside 90 minutes.

That sole Forest victory was against a West Ham team reduced to 10 men for the final 20 minutes, and United have been efficient in their recent road trips, winning their last five away games.

It should be noted that their last away loss came at the City Ground in December, although the Red Devils had won the teams’ first meeting 3-2 in August.

The win over West Ham was Forest's only success in their last five home games and they have made hard work of reaching this stage, needing extra-time in a replay to beat League One Blackpool in the third round and being taken all the way to penalties by Championship club Bristol City in the last round.

United made smoother progress against lower-league opponents with away wins at Wigan and Newport County and another road success for Erik ten Hag's team looks decent value.

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd Tip 1: Manchester United to win @ 6/5 with bet365

Goals look likely at the City Ground

The teams' two Premier League meetings this season were both lively affairs with both teams scoring and over 2.5 goals both times and that pattern could continue on Wednesday.

Forest made a lightning-fast start in the game at Old Trafford, going 2-0 up in just four minutes, before United came back to win 3-2.

It took more than an hour for the deadlock to be broken at the City Ground in December, but Forest still had time to run out 2-1 winners.

Both teams have scored in six of United's last seven games and the same has happened in 11 of the last 13 games in all competitions for Forest.

There have been at least three goals scored in United's last seven games and they have netted at least twice in their last five matches on the road, while Forest have kept only two clean sheets in 16 home games this season.

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals & Both Teams To Score @ 1/1 with bet365

Gibbs-White could attract another yellow card

Forest captain, Morgan Gibbs-White, is one of the players capable of helping to steer Forest away from relegation trouble this season but he also looks a value bet to receive a card in Wednesday's game.

Gibbs-White loves to give everything for the cause but that can get him into trouble with referees and he has picked up six yellow cards in 25 league games this season. Interestingly, that includes both games against Manchester United.

The Forest man was one of nine players to be carded in the feisty affair at Old Trafford and picked up another caution in the December clash.

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd Tip 3: Morgan Gibbs-White to be booked @ 15/4 with bet365