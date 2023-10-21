Nottingham Forest vs Luton Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/4 Booking Tipped in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Nottingham Forest vs Luton predictions and betting tips as the two meet at the City Ground in the League.

Nottingham Forest, despite only having won two matches, sit on nine points, enough for them to hold a 13th placing in the league presently. Luton Town on the other hand are struggling only having claimed four points, as they now must contend with a season top flight side.

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Betting Tips

Under 3 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Over 4 Luton Corners @6/5 with bet365

Eligah Adebayo to be Booked @11/4 with bet365

Luton claimed their first Premier League win a few weeks ago against Everton but haven't been able to kick on and drag themselves out of the relegation zone, and seem destined to head back down, lest they get some points from these easier encounters.

Goalless in the City (Ground)

Neither of the two sides involved in this clash are particularly magnanimous when it comes to goalscoring, and this looks set to continue at the City Ground this weekend.

Forest are only averaging one goal per match, meanwhile Luton lower this bar even more with an average 0.75 goals.

None of Forest's last four games have seen this over hit, with two such of these being played at home.

The Tricky Trees seem to like to keep it tight at home and the Hatters aren’t exactly the ones to break the mould with their lack of goal scoring ability.

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Tip 1: Under 3 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Tipping their Hat at the Corner

Despite Luton’s obvious failings in many areas, yet one such area they do not seem to be faltering is the corner statistics, and this opens up opportunities for us.

The over of four line is actively quite low, for some good odds at 6/5, especially when considering their past performances. They are averaging 6.25 corners per match so far and have hit the over 4 line in 75% of their matches.

Forest also aid in this vein of thinking due to the astronomical rate at which the concede corners. They have given up at least four corners in every single one of their home games, these against the likes of Brentford, Burnley and Sheffield United.

If these sides are capable of doing this to Forest, Luton should more than be able to manage this, backed up by their impressive statistics.

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Tip 2: Over 4 Luton Corners @6/5 with bet365

Adebayo in the Book

Elijah Adebayo has been a regular up front for Luton so far this season, however he does in true striker fashion commit a large number of unseemly fouls, one that could well result in him ending up in the book.

He averages the most fouls per game on the Luton side of the ball with 2.4 per game.

And with his forwards role begetting challenges from behind or risky 50/50’s the referees will be keeping a close eye on him throughout the match.

If the goals stay low, then frustration could well build for the striker and result in him finding his way into the book.

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Tip 3: Eligah Adebayo to be Booked @11/4 with bet365