Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/5 Goalscorer in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Nottingham Forest vs Fulham betting tips and predictions ahead of their Premier League clash this Tuesday.

A four-point deduction has put Nottingham Forest on the back foot in the battle against the drop in the Premier League but the Tricky Trees can make life tough for visitors Fulham on Tuesday night.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Betting Tips

Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Both teams to score @ 4/6 with bet365

Rodrigo Muniz to score @ 11/5 with bet365

Stalemate on the cards at the City Ground

For the first time since they were hit with a four-point penalty for breaching profit and sustainability rules, Nottingham Forest took to the pitch on Saturday and dug deep to earn a respectable draw against Crystal Palace.

With Luton having lost to Tottenham, the draw lifted Forest out of the Premier League drop zone and they can edge closer to survival by taking a point off Fulham at the City Ground.

In their game against Palace, Forest had strong support from their home fans, some of which unfurled a banner reading "we shall fight and we shall overcome", and it should be a similar situation on Tuesday night.

Just one win in their last ten Premier League matches is far from ideal but that home support should carry them a long way and they have enough in their tank to get a draw.

Fulham were underwhelming last time out, drawing 3-3 with struggling Sheffield United, and they have been a picture of inconsistency in the Premier League with 11 wins and 13 defeats to their name.

They have won just twice on the road in the league this term - one of those wins came on the opening day of the season - and a draw looks the right bet at 12/5.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Tip 1: Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Cottagers can contribute to high-scoring match

Just because a draw looks the most likely outcome of this match, that does not mean there will not be goals on the cards.

Nottingham Forest's recent matches have been low-scoring tussles but three of their last five Premier League matches have nonetheless seen both teams score.

As for Fulham, they played out a 3-3 thriller with Sheffield United last time out and that was the sixth time in their last eight matches in which both teams have scored, with all eight of those games featuring over 2.5 goals.

This should be competitive and, thinking along similar lines to the draw, both teams to score is a good bet at 4/6.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 4/6 with bet365

Muniz can continue excellent run

Rodrigo Muniz scored a 93rd-minute equaliser for Fulham against Sheffield United on Saturday and he could again be on target against Nottingham Forest.

Muniz is still not "100 percent" fit after he sustained an ankle injury during the international break but he played the whole game against the Blades and should feature at the City Ground.

If he does, he is an excellent bet to score at 11/5, having scored eight times in his last eight matches for Fulham.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Tip 3: Rodrigo Muniz to score @ 11/5 with bet365