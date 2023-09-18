Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips: Above Evens Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Nottingham Forest vs Burnley predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet in the Premier League.

The two sides matched up against each other a mere two weeks away ago in an EFL Cup contest that saw the Clarets emerge victorious 1-0. Forest will no doubt be looking for revenge as they host them this Monday night.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Betting Tips

Nottingham Forest to Win @6/5 with bet365

Under 3.5 Burnley Shots on Target @6/4 with bet365

Over 1.5 Notts Forest Offsides @10/11 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Forest Fighting Back

After last fortnight's disappointing result in the cup, Forest are welcoming Burnley back to the City ground, though this is likely to be without open arms.

Revenge could well be on the cards especially when taking into account Burnley's atrocious form in the league as well as an intriguing record held by Forest.

The Clarets are yet to claim any points in the league so far having been dispatched summarily by all of their opponents conceding at least three in all.

Perhaps Forest will not be able to match those heights, yet they should still feel in a good place to claim three points.

Forest have won all four of their last home games, as well as their Monday night form being immaculate.

They are unbeaten in six of their last Monday night football matches at home, winning five of these and drawing just one.

This form is nearly unmatched in the league and the weight of this history is unlikely to be surpassed by a Burnley side that are bottom of the league without a point.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Tip 1: Nottingham Forest to Win @6/5 with bet365

Burnley seem to have forgotten their shooting boots

The impressive side that took the Championship by storm last year seems to be struggling with the Premier League.

With this has come a slew of defeats, with minimal goal scoring and some serious lack of talent in accuracy in front of goal.

This has meant that they have only averaged a lowly 1.75 shots on target per game, with the highest being just managing four against Tottenham three weeks ago.

In the match between these two in the cup they only managed to get 2 shots on target, this against a diminished Forest side, who made considerable squad changes for the cup game.

Now facing down a full-strength side the Clarets could well struggle to manage to hit their stats from last time out let alone the line of four.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Tip 2: Under 3.5 Burnley Shots on Target @6/4 with bet365

Tricky Trees Leaning Offside

Forest has almost been so eager to get their season off to a good start that they have stayed into an offside position quite a few times over these games.

Across their first five competitive matches, they have averaged two offsides per game.

This is likely to hold against this Burnley side, where Forest will dominate much of the play and embark on multiple forays up the pitch, these being prime opportunities to stray offside.

The average leans in the favour of the line as well as their likelihood of holding much of the play leading to many attacking and in turn offside opportunities.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Tip 3: Over 1.5 Notts Forest Offsides @10/11 with bet365