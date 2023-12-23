Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Cherries Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth predictions and betting tips as the sides meet this Saturday at 15:00.

Steve Cooper was the second Premier League manager to be sacked this month, with Paul Heckingbottom having left Sheffield United three weeks ago. Nuno Espirito Santo has taken the helm, yet must contend with the most informed side in the league right now in Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Adoni Iraola had one of the worst starts to a season in the Premier League, yet they have since turned it around, enabling them to not only pull themselves from the depths of the relegation zone but also put the league on notice.

Form to foul up Forest

Football fans and pundits were left bemused by the appointment of Santo to Forest, with the Saudi Arabian manager having failed to cut it in the Premier League many times, and it seems likely he will get off to a poor start.

Outside of the Cherries' phenomenal form, one that has seen them go unbeaten in five, and earn seven points from their last three home games.

Bournemouth have also managed to win on both of their last two trips to the City Ground, as they seem to relish playing in front of the Forest faithful.

Without a win in their last six, the Tricky Trees will be low on morale and even further from being able to mount a proper defence, with a short week with Santo hurting them further.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Bournemouth to Win @31/20 with bet365

Cherries cracking on

Bournemouth have been scoring in roves recently and will not want this to abandon them on their journey to Nottingham.

They have scored two or more in all of their wins on the season, as well as in five of their last six matches.

This then extends into having done so in their two more recent trips to the City Ground.

Look for the Cherries to keep up this sweet form, bagging more than one of their ways to victory over Forest.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Over 1.5 Bournemouth Goals @5/4 with bet365

Cherries shooting for the Trees

Forest has been seemingly unable to halt their opponents in any way, shape or form and this should result in Bournemouth being able to have a host of shots on target in the match.

The Cherries have averaged exactly six in all of their games, both home and away, and they will sorely want to keep this up against Forest.

This gives us some leeway with the 4.5 line as it should have ample time and opportunity to earn the necessary shots on target.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Over 4.5 Bournemouth Shots on Target @8/11 with bet365