Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: 6/4 Englishman can lead goal-fest

Our football betting expert offers his Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash.

Aston Villa are in a rich vein of form that has seen them rise up to fifth in the Premier League table and they are odds-on to make it seven games unbeaten with victory against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Ollie Watkins to score at any time @ 6/4 with bet365

Ibrahim Sangare to be shown a card @ 15/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Villans were thrashed 5-1 away at Newcastle on the opening weekend of the season but they have responded exceptionally well to that setback with seven wins from their subsequent nine games.

Forest, meanwhile, are now looking anxiously over their shoulders following a six-game winless run which has left them only five points above the relegation zone.

That said, Steve Cooper’s side are unbeaten in four home league games this term and they will be determined to bounce back to form in front of their passionate supporters.

Attacks set to come to the fore

Aston Villa have won five of their last six Premier League games and they head to Forest on the back of a rare free week having already been dumped out of the EFL Cup.

With three or more goals scored in six of their 10 league fixtures, the Villains will be confident that their attacking stars can make their presence felt at the City Ground.

However, Unai Emery’s side have managed only two clean sheets in the Premier League this season, having conceded against two of the bottom three in Burnley and Luton.

So Forest are also fancied to get on the scoresheet and both teams have scored in all four of their home league outings this term.

With 40 goals having been scored across Villa’s 10 league matches this season, this promises to be an entertaining encounter and backing both teams to score in a contest featuring at least three goals is the way to go.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Free-scoring Watkins can bolster his tally

Ollie Watkins is knocking on the door for England’s Euro 2024 squad with this season’s impressive run of form and he could bolster his seasonal tally at the City Ground.

Watkins has scored nine goals in 16 appearances in all competitions this season, with the Villa hotshot averaging a strike every 129 minutes.

In the Premier League, Watkins has been instrumental for his side with five goals and five assists in 10 games and was also on target when Villa defeated Forest 2-0 at home in April last season.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Ollie Watkins to score at any time @ 6/4 with bet365

Suspension may be awaiting Sangare

A suspension is already on the horizon for Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, who has been booked four times in six Premier League appearances since making his switch from PSV Eindhoven.

And that punishment may come quicker than he hopes following Sunday’s meeting with Villa, who are likely to dictate the tempo of the game and dominate proceedings.

Sangare has been booked in back-to-back games against Luton and Liverpool and the Ivorian’s defensive midfield role is likely to come under plenty of pressure in this match-up too.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Ibrahim Sangare to be shown a card @ 15/8 with bet365