Norwich vs Millwall Predictions and Betting Tips: Canaries Tipped in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Norwich vs Millwall predictions and betting tips, ahead of the Championship clash this Sunday.

Both of these sides performed well in last year's edition of the Championship and now face each other in just the third game this time out. Just six points separated them last year, with the Lions challenging for the playoffs, but the Canaries lead the way this year.

Norwich vs Millwall Betting Tips

Norwich to Win @1/1 with bet365

Half with most Goals - 2nd Half @21/20 with bet365

Norwich 4.5+ Team Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Canaries Flying High

Norwich have started the season well by all accounts, winning one and then engaging in a thrilling 4-4 draw with Southampton, as well as winning their first EFL Cup match against QPR.

Millwall on the other hand lost their second match last season, bottom half of the table finishers Bristol City. The Lions were then tamed, in tragic circumstances losing 4-0 to Reading, a side a full league below them.

Norwich has also won five of their last seven meetings, drawing the other two in recent times. They have also not lost at home to them in over 13 years time, as the Canaries appear to make Carrow Road a bastion against the threat of the Lions.

Finally, Norwich have also outscored Millwall in all competitions by seven goals to one.

The Canaries seem to be in an excellent place to ensure their impressive records against the Lions stands once more.

Norwich vs Millwall Tip 1: Norwich to Win @1/1 with bet365

2nd Half Kind of Game

Make no mistake, despite Nowrich’s seeming dominance at Carrow Road, Millwall will certainly put up an excellent fight, making this game a close one that could go down to the wire.

The Canaries seem to have a penchant for scoring and conceding late goals, netting twice in the last 10 and conceding once in the 97 minute.

Millwall also contribute to this, with all of the goals that have occurred in their league games, having come in the second half.

This is likely to be a hard fought match that could go goalless into the second half, forcing teams to open up in this period.

Norwich vs Millwall Tip 2: Half with most Goals - 2nd Half @21/20 with bet365

Testing the Lions Den

The Canaries will no doubt be testing the Millwall goalkeeper a lot in this match and it is up to Matija Sarkic to keep them out.

Norwich have average 5.33 shots on target per game this season, in all competitions, and have never dipped below 5 in any of their three matches so far.

Norwich will no doubt want to carry this form into the match and make good on the shots average to increase their chance of scoring.

Norwich vs Millwall Tip 3: Norwich 4.5+ Team Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365