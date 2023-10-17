Northern Ireland vs Slovenia Predictions and Betting Tips: Away side backed to snatch win in Belfast

Our football betting expert offers his Northern Ireland vs Slovenia predictions and betting tips, as Belfast hosts their Euro 2024 qualifier.

Northern Irish hopes for Euro 2024 qualification have been quashed of late, with few wins and not enough points seeing them sit second from bottom in their group. They are playing for little more than pride now as they take on Slovenia in Belfast.

Northern Ireland vs Slovenia Betting Tips

Slovenia to Win @29/20 with bet365

Benjamin Šeško 2.5+ Shots @10/11 with bet365

Under 4 Match Cards @5/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Slovenia on the other hand have been impressive in the group, yet are in need of the three points here as they face challenges from below, particularly to hold off Denmark who are level on points with them.

The top spot in theory provides sides with a better chance in the groups, something that would be crucial to Slovenia’s success at the tournament next summer.

Slovenian Supremacy

Despite this match being played in Belfast, in front of the braying home support, Slovenia are woefully undervalued, by the bookies, for the win here especially when you consider the abysmal form Northern Ireland have been in.

In 2023 the Green and White Army have lost every single game, bar two wins over San Marino, which isn’t exactly much of a feat of excellence.

This includes a 4-2 loss at the hands of Slovenia a mere month ago. These troubles will no doubt persist as they struggle to contend with other European nations that possess some talent.

The importance of the points to Slovenia will only strengthen their resolve as well, as they attempt to fend off those below.

Northern Ireland vs Slovenia Tip 1: Slovenia to Win @29/20 with bet365

Šeško Shooting for the fences

Benjamin Šeško has become one of Slovenia’s core frontmen of late, as well as his excellence shining through for his club side, RB Leipzig.

With this has come a whole host of shots on goal from him often resulting in his name getting on the scoresheet.

He has averaged 2.4 shots per game over his last five for his country, including bagging four against Denmark.

The Danish side far outclasses that of the Northern Irish and this should open the door for Šeško to target the goal a lot.

Northern Ireland vs Slovenia Tip 2: Benjamin Šeško 2.5+ Shots @10/11 with bet365

All quiet in Belfast

Neither of these sides have set the Euro 2024 qualifiers alight with their fierce challenges and flying tackles, despite both nation's reputations, and this looks to continue into this match.

Their last contest only just saw the four cards, yet neither of the sides have earned much ire from the referees in recent times, and this should hold heading into this match, with little on the line for the Green and White.

Northern Ireland vs Slovenia Tip 3: Under 4 Match Cards @5/4 with bet365