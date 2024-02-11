Nigeria vs Ivory Coast Predictions and Betting Tips: Hosts can cap remarkable campaign with AFCON success

Our football betting expert offers his Nigeria vs Ivory Coast predictions and betting tips ahead of the AFCON final on Sunday at 20:00.

The Ivory Coast have made the final of their home tournament under the unlikeliest of circumstances, progressing as a 3rd placed group side, and eventually making the Final. However, Nigeria now stand in their way, sitting as one of the best sides on the continent.

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast Betting Tips

Ivory Coast to lift the trophy @ 19/20 with bet365

Under 1.5 goals @ 11/8 with bet365

Seko Fofana to score first @ 11/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Hosts to make most of home advantage

A dramatic Africa Cup of Nations tournament draws to a close on Sunday when three-time champions Nigeria meet hosts and two-time African champions Ivory Coast.

Nigeria beat the hosts 1-0 in the group stage last month, but a lot has happened since and an exciting final looks set to unfold in Abidjan.

Ivory Coast, who only qualified for the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams, have looked a different animal since sacking boss Jean-Louis Gasset after a disappointing group-stage performance.

The Elephants beat defending champions Senegal in the last 16 before overcoming an early red card to get past Mali in the quarter-finals and then DR Congo in a 1-0 semi-final success.

They have hit form at the right time and could turn the tables on Nigeria.

Despite losing 1-0 to the Super Eagles in the group stage, the hosts outshot Nigeria 14-11. They have been much improved going forward under interim boss Emerse Fae and have welcomed back key attackers Sebastien Haller and Simon Adingra since that defeat.

It won't be easy. Nigeria are unbeaten at the tournament and have kept four clean sheets in their last five matches, so they should not be taken lightly.

However, after a disastrous opening to their campaign, things appear to be falling into place for the hosts to land a third continental crown.

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast Tip 1: Ivory Coast to lift the trophy @ 19/20 with bet365

Tight affair anticipated in Abidjan

With so much on the line, a tight affair can be expected on Sunday.

Nigeria have conceded just twice in their six matches at the tournament while two of Ivory Coast's knockout matches went beyond 90 minutes.

Despite the attacking talent in both camps, defence should take precedence in Abidjan and a bet on no more than one goal being scored inside normal time is advised.

Just one of the last nine AFCON finals have gone over 1.5 goals and the latest showpiece could be just as tight.

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast Tip 2: Under 1.5 goals @ 11/8 with bet365

Seko set to go down in the history books

Seko Fofana has arguably been Ivory Coast’s best player at the tournament and he could be the hero the Elephants require to land the title on Sunday.

Fofana scored the opening goal of the tournament, in the hosts’ 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau, but has failed to get on the scoresheet since.

However, he has registered 13 shots in Ivory Coast's subsequent five games since, so it is not for lack of trying.

One goal may just be enough for Ivory Coast to lift the trophy and Fofana may provide it.

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast Tip 3: Seko Fofana to score first @ 11/1 with bet365