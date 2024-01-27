Nigeria vs Cameroon Predictions and Betting Tips: 6/1 Booking in AFCON Round Of 16

Our football betting expert offers his Nigeria vs Cameroon predictions and betting tips, as the two meet at 20:00, in the round of 16 of AFCON 2024.

The round of 16 in the AFCON kicks off the weekend, with Nigeria vs Cameroon at 20:00. Nigeria comes into this game unbeaten, but with a circumspect record, whilst the Cameroonians have engaged in high-scoring clashes that don't always have favourable outcomes.

Nigeria vs Cameroon Betting Tips

This is something of a derby game, with these two sharing a border, as neither side would want their tournament to end at the hands of the other.

This animosity should hopefully bring with it an entertaining clash, something that the Nigerians could be accused of not having seen to this point. The Cameroonians however are all too familiar with these types of games.

The Super Eagles soaring high

Nigeria have lived up to the moniker of the Super Eagles with their impressive outings at multiple international tournaments of late. They currently find themselves as third-picked favourites for the whole thing.

Therefore they should have little issues surpassing a Cameroon side that has proven extremely fallible so far in the tournament.

The Indomitable Lions, Cameroon, have been dominated by Senegal in a 3-1 defeat, before conceding two to a poor Gambia side and drawing in their first outing with Guinea.

Safe to say it has been far from convincing by the Cameroonians, whereas their opponents are undefeated in the tournament, coming off of two wins on the bounce now.

These two met in AFCON 2019, where Nigeria defeated them 3-2 in the quarter-finals, something that will live long in the memory, and spur the Super Eagles to victory.

Nigeria vs Cameroon Tip 1: Nigeria to Win @11/10 with bet365

Goals abound in Abidjan

The two sides will meet in the biggest city in the Ivory Coast, Abidjan, this Saturday evening, in a game that should bring swaths of fans with it, particularly considering this game looks set to be one for the neutral.

Cameroon have engaged in some entertaining clashes to this point, having seen both sides get at least one goal in every game, and their last two matches both seeing five goals.

With this in mind, the over looks like good value for money, especially as even when playing against decent sides the Indomitable Lions take a chunk out of them.

This was seen against Senegal and should force the Nigerians to engage in a higher-scoring clash than they have been used to.

With Cameroon set to get at least one in the game, the Super Eagles will need at least two should they wish to win it in regulation, and this will bring the ‘Over 2 goals’ line firmly into play.

Nigeria vs Cameroon Tip 2: Over 2 Goals @17/10 with bet365

Lookman to be booked, man

Ademola Lookman has been treading a fine line in a Super Eagles shirt, and in this clash looks set to finally overstep, earning himself some special attention from the referee.

The ex-Everton man led the way for Nigeria with the most fouls committed per 90 minutes, as he gives up 3.5 infractions per game.

This, especially for a winger, is a massive amount, and due to his role as a forward player, one could bank on many of these being clumsy and from behind.

So far he hasn’t been picked up on it, yet as we enter into the round of 16 and the quality of officials increases, he will find himself at the end of a very short rope.

A booking looks to be coming to him, and with his sheer amount of fouls he commits seems inevitable for Lookman.

Nigeria vs Cameroon Tip 3: Ademola Lookman to be Booked @6/1 with bet365