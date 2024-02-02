Nigeria vs Angola Predictions and Betting Tips: Super Eagles to soar into semis

Our football betting expert offers up his Nigeria vs Angola predictions and betting tips in the lead up to their quarter-final meeting on Friday.

Shock eliminations to Egypt, Morocco and reigning champions Senegal leaves Nigeria as favourites for many bookies to lift the championship, as they now must contend with tournament sensations Angola.

Nigeria vs Angola Betting Tips

Nigeria to win and BTTS @ 4/1 with bet365

Over 2.5 Goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Gelson Dala to score or assist @ 5/2

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Super Eagles managed to see off fellow African heavyweights Cameroon in the previous round thanks to a brace from Ademola Lookman, while Angola comfortably saw off Namibia 3-0, with star striker Gelson Dala also bagging a pair.

Nigeria cause Angola anguish in AFCON classic

With many of the tournament heavyweights exiting at a surprisingly early stage, all signs point to Jose Peseiro’s Nigeria, ranked 31st in the world, lifting the trophy for a fourth time.

Third-place finishers in this tournament a record eight times, the Super Eagles are used to disappointment in the latter stages and will be made to work hard against an Angolan side shocking many with their attacking performances.

The Black Sable Antelopes, managed by Pedro Goncalves, have netted nine goals so far, with no side left in the competition scoring more.

However, two of their three victories were against fellow nations ranked outside the top 100 in the world, and they were arguably fortunate to come away with a draw against Algeria having only had 36% possession.

Nigeria are blessed with world-class talent plying their trade across many of Europe’s top leagues, and therefore they may have enough to edge out the Angolans, although expect Goncalves’ men to send their fans into raptures with a goal.

Nigeria vs Angola Tip 1: Nigeria to win and BTTS @ 4/1 with bet365

Goals galore in Abidjan

Three of Angola’s last five fixtures have seen winners in the over 2.5 goals markets and another winner could be on the cards on Friday.

Although none of Nigeria’s last seven appearances would have been victorious in this market, the Super Eagles did score in six of these and should therefore more than play their part.

Angola have found the net with nine of their 16 on target efforts this tournament, while Peseiro’s men have taken at least 10 shots in three of their four fixtures so far.

This attacking emphasis should make for an enthralling encounter, with a high-scoring affair potentially on the cards.

Nigeria vs Angola Tip 2: Over 2.5 Goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Dala the best hope for Angola

Gelson Dala remains firmly in contention for the golden boot, with the Al-Wakrah forward just one goal shy of current leader Emilio Nsue, who exited the tournament in the last round.

The 27-year-old has formed a formidable partnership with Mabululu up front, with the latter also ranking in the top five goalscorers of the tournament with three.

If Angola are to cause troubles for the Super Eagles, Dala will likely be their best bet having also grabbed an assist in this tournament from the left wing.

Nigeria vs Angola Tip 3: Gelson Dala to score or assist @ 5/2