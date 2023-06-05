Our betting expert brings you the latest Leeds manager odds, with Steven Gerrard the early favourite to take over at Elland Road.

Leeds are currently without a manager after Sam Allardyce departed the Whites last week after the former England boss failed to keep them in the Premier League after taking over with just six games remaining.

The Whites now need a new manager to help them attain promotion and reestablish themselves as a Premier League side, with Steven Gerrard the early favourite, with both Carlos Corberan and Brendan Rodgers making up the rest of the favourites.

Next Leeds Manager Odds

Team Odds Steven Gerrard 2/1 Carlos Corberan 5/2 Brendan Rodgers 8/1 Scott Parker 8/1 Lee Bowyer 10/1 All other managers 12/1 or higher

Steven Gerrard @ 2/1

Steven Gerrard’s managerial career has been a series of high and lows, with the former Liverpool man going from the top of Scottish football to an appalling record at Aston Villa in his first job in England.

No one can deny the ex-Liverpool captain did an impressive job with Rangers, guiding them to an undefeated season that saw them claim the title over bitter rivals Celtic in 2021. This invincible season culminated in back to back wins in the Old Firm derby and a Europa League final appearance.

His start at Aston Villa also was also decent, as he helped the side stay up in his first season, guiding them to a 14th placed finish

It soon went downhill after this following the departure of Michael Beale, as Villa lost six of their first 11 games at the start of the 2022/23 season, form that saw him get sacked in October.

The Englishman has then since been without a job, but a return to football in the Championship could be just what the doctor ordered.

With parachute payments and a side dotted with Premier League talent, his redemption could be intertwined with Leeds' success.

Carlos Corberan @5/2

The now West Bromwich Albion manager has led an eclectic career in management so far, with Corberan going from Cypriot football to Huddersfield town in 2020, then back to Greece with Olympiacos and then onto West Brom in 2022.

He boasts an intimate knowledge of the Leeds United set up having been the under-23s coach previously under former first team coach under Marcelo Bielsa.

His time at West Brom has also been impressive, with the Spaniard guiding them to a 9th placed finish after winning 10 of their last 12 games, a strong showing given he took over the Baggies when they were in the bottom three.

With an opportunity to return to the club he knows so well, having spent three years here, and the chance to manage a team looking to go back up, Corberan could seem the obvious choice for the role.

Brendan Rodgers @8/1

The Northern Irishman has been out of a job since April this year after being sacked by Leicester, but boasts an impressive range of managerial experience in the top flight of English football.

Challenging for the title once with Liverpool, to taking a Leicester side to consecutive fifth placed finishes, alongside winning the Scottish Premier League with Celtic. Rodgers has proven to be a great manager over the years.

Rodgers last outing in the Championship was with Swansea City back in 2011, helping them to promotion via the playoffs, something Leeds fans will desperately be hoping for, especially seeing as Rodgers then kept Swansea up the season after before moving to Liverpool.

Rodgers seems possibly the best candidate for Leeds fans in terms of past experience and proven ability to get a team promoted from the Championship, but it is worth noting that he has been tipped for the Celtic role, if Postecoglou leaves for Tottenham, with Leeds potentially facing a battle if they want to bring him in.

Scott Parker @8/1

Serial promotion artist Scott Parker is reportedly in the mix for the job despite a less-than-impressive spell in charge of Club Brugge.

Parker has guided two sides to promotion to the Premier League, with these being Fulham in 2019/20 and then AFC Bournemouth in 2021/22.

However, he was then relegated with Fulham the following year, with Parker also being sacked by Bournemouth in September of last season after enduring a very difficult start to the season.

This could be a promising sign for Leeds fans, who will want a swift return to the top flight following their relegation last month.

His outing at Club Brugge was unimpressive, losing all but two of his first 12 games in charge and getting them knocked out of the Champions League.

Despite this, he may give Leeds fans reasons to hope given his impressive Championship record with recently relegated sides.

Lee Bowyer @10/1

Lee Bowyer has been out of football for over a year now after his sacking by Birmingham City in 2022 following him guiding the Blues to a 20th placed finish in the Championship.

Bowyer cut his teeth at Charlton Athletic, helping the side gain promotion from League 1 to the Championship, but then saw them relegated back down to League 1 the following year.

His Championship experience is limited, but nevertheless he has shown some flashes of brilliance in English football and Leeds could be the challenge he is looking for to help make his name.

Lee Bowyer may not be the name on all the Leeds fans lips, but he could prove his worth with the Whites.

Next Manager Betting: How Does It Work?

Next manager betting is a fairly big part of football betting, with bettors often staking money on these types of markets whenever a manager is sacked, or should a manager be going through a tough spell results-wise.

Bookmakers will pay out winning bets once the club themselves have officially confirmed their next manager, with this usually coming in the form of a statement or press release.

Bookies such as bet365 have specific rules regarding what constitutes an interim manager and a permanent manager, with these odds being contingent on if the Manager is in the permanent role on 01/09/2023.

Bets on caretaker and interim managers will not be settled as winners unless the manager in question is the permanent manager on 01/09/2023.

Should a manager be appointed in a 'head coach' role, any bets on this manager will also be settled as winners.