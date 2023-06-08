Next Celtic Manager Odds: Rodgers Favourite to Secure Hoops Return

Our expert brings you the latest Celtic manager odds, with Brendan Rodgers the favourite to take over at Celtic Park and return to the Hoops.

Celtic are on the lookout for a new manager following the announcement that former boss Ange Postecoglou has moved to Tottenham, with the Hoops now once again in the market for a new boss off the back of their impressive treble-winning season.

Brendan Rodgers is the favourite to take over the role at Celtic Park, with the likes of Enzo Maresca and Des Buckingham also in the running.

Next Celtic Manager Odds

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Manager Odds Brendan Rodgers 6/5 Enzo Maresca 5/2 Des Buckingham 9/1 Kjetil Knutsen 10/1 John Kennedy 12/1 All others 14/1 or higher

Next Celtic Manager Betting Favourites

Brendan Rogers @6/5

Rodgers enjoyed some of the best years of his career at Celtic and has openly said he would be eager to return to this role.

Despite a torrid final season with Leicester, resulting in his sacking in early April of this year, he did take the Foxes to two consecutive 5th places finishes in what is considered one of the hardest leagues in the world.

His links with the club are strong as well, with Rodgers being a a boyhood fan and having won consecutive domestic trebles with them.

He also turned down a big money move to the Chinese League during his time with the club as he had ‘found happiness’ in Scotland.

The only caveat to his time at Celtic was his poor European record with the club, with the Hoops never having made it past the group stage of both the Champions and Europa League during his tenure.

All signs seem to point to Rodgers, especially following recent press statements saying that he would seriously consider returning to the Glasgow side.

Enzo Maresca @5/2

Enzo Maresca has led a varied and eclectic managerial career so far, following his retirement from football in 2017. Much of this time has been spent in assistant roles, with his only outing as a full manager ending in dismissal.

He has held noteable assisting roles at Sevilla, West Ham and Manchester City, learning under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

This experience and time under Pep has yielded managers like Mikel Arteta and Xavi, both now in roles at Arsenal and Barcelona respectively.

His only full managerial role was at Parma in the Serie B and resulted in his sacking after failing to challenge for promotion back to the Serie A.

He could well be set to make another foray into proper management and the Celtic role could be right up his street, with their considerable predisposition to success in the Scottish League.

Des Buckingham @9/1

Des Buckingham is a young and upcoming manager, with the Celtic job potentially being his first foray into British management, with a wide and varied career across the world in his back pocket.

He's been manager of teams in the A-League like Wellington Phoenix, as well as manager of New Zealand U20's and U23's, with Buckingham then moving to India to manage Mumbai City.

He has performed admirably at all of his previous clubs and boasts a win rate of well over 50% in a large majority of his managerial stints.

Celtic would represent his first outing in any top European League, nevertheless the 38 year old is making a name for himself and this could exactly be the role he is looking for to kickstart his top flight managerial career.

Kjetil Knutsen @10/1

Knutsen is a 54 year Norwegian manager currently holding a role at Bodø/Glimt. Most famous for his side's outings in the Conference and Europa League, where clubs travelling into the Arctic Circle struggled, notably beating Roma 6-1 back in 2021.

Since this time, he has led Bodø to their first ever Eliteserien, with Knutsen guiding his side to the title twice in 2020.

His success could well translate on to Celtic, not that they need the help, with it set to be interesting to see how the Norwegian adapts to life at one of the UK's biggest clubs should he end up moving.

John Kennedy @12/1

Former Celtic player and current first team coach John Kennedy seems the most logical man to take over from Postecoglou, to ensure some continuity in a side that've just won the domestic treble.

However, he has no experience in the hot seat, having spent all of his career as an assistant or first team coach.

There are also considerable rumours that he could follow Postecoglou to Spurs, in which case he would not then be taking over as the new man at Celtic.

Kennedy is storied within the club, well known and liked by the players and fans alike, and could be the the easiest replacement.

Next Manager Betting: How Does It Work?

Next manager betting is a fairly big part of football betting, with bettors often staking money on these types of markets whenever a manager is sacked, or should a manager be going through a tough spell results-wise.

Bookmakers will pay out winning bets once the club themselves have officially confirmed their next manager, with this usually coming in the form of a statement or press release.

Bookies such as bet365 have specific rules regarding what constitutes an interim manager and a permanent manager, with these odds being contingent on if the Manager is in the permanent role on 01/09/2023.

Bets on caretaker and interim managers will not be settled as winners unless the manager in question is the permanent manager on 01/09/2023.

Should a manager be appointed in a 'head coach' role, any bets on this manager will also be settled as winners.