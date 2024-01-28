Newport vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: United backed @8/11 in FA Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Newport vs Man Utd betting tips and predictions ahead of their FA Cup mismatch on Sunday.

Manchester United make the trip to Rodney Parade on Sunday evening as they look to avoid a famous FA Cup giant killing against a Newport County side relishing the opportunity.

Newport vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Under 3.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Manchester United to win to nil @ 8/11 with bet365

Will Evans over 0.5 shots on target @ 11/8 with bet365

Goal drought at Rodney Parade

The odds suggest a high-scoring affair is on the cards at Rodney Parade but Manchester United have scored just three goals in their last six away games and were limited to two away to League One Wigan in the FA Cup third round.

Under 2.5 goals has landed in seven of Newport County’s last nine matches and they are almost certain to put their backs to the wall from the outset and try to avoid a hammering.

The Red Devils have seen fewer than three goals in four of their last five competitive away games and it could be another frustrating evening for the travelling fans.

Newport vs Man Utd Tip 1: Under 3.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Comfortable win on the cards for Manchester United

While Newport County could keep it respectable, I do not see them troubling the visiting giants too much on Sunday and a relatively comfortable win should be the order of the day for Erik ten Hag and his side.

Newport have failed to score in six of their last seven defeats and have only scored three goals in their last three home matches.

Manchester United have been far from their best this season but four of their five away wins this term have been accompanied by a clean sheet and they should secure another shutout here.

Newport vs Man Utd Tip 2: Manchester United to win to nil @ 8/11 with bet365

Evans can trouble visiting defence

While Newport County are not expected to have much of the ball on Sunday, Manchester United have been troubled during transitions this season and they allowed Wigan to have nine shots - two of which tested the keeper - in the last round.

If any Newport player is going to make an impact going forward, it is likely to be Will Evans. The 26-year-old has 17 goals this season and has attempted 77 shots in 32 starts across all competitions.

He has hit the target with 33 of these and did so in the last round against Eastleigh, scoring with that attempt and assisting another goal along the way.

Newport vs Man Utd Tip 3: Will Evans over 0.5 shots on target @ 11/8 with bet365