Newcastle vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Slim Win over Spurs for the Toon

Our football betting expert offers his Newcastle vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Sunday.

Newcastle and Spurs meet at St James’ Park on Sunday as both sides look to extend their unbeaten starts to the 2024-25 season.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Magpies can make use of home advantage

Newcastle and Spurs head into week three of the Premier League tied on four points but the Magpies could be in a better position after their Sunday afternoon clash at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side were taken to penalties by Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, but they came through that successfully and also won their first home game of the season against Southampton.

Now they face a Spurs side who have struggled at St James' Park in recent years.

Tottenham lost 4-0 there in April and went down 6-1 the season before. The most recent of those victories extended Newcastle's unbeaten run at home to nine games.

The Magpies were not particularly eye-catching against Southampton and were fortunate to keep a clean sheet, but they look a good price to get the win on Sunday.

Tottenham drew their first away game of the season against newly-promoted Leicester and they have won just one of their last seven away games in the top flight.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have lost four of those contests, with the only win achieved against last season’s strugglers Sheffield United.

Goal glut unlikely at St James’ Park

Newcastle and Tottenham games were among the highest-scoring in the Premier League last season, but the odds about another goal glut are extremely short and taking the opposite side of the Tip is advised.

All three of the hosts’ competitive games this term have featured fewer than three goals and Tottenham’s only away game of the season ended 1-1 at the King Power Stadium.

There have been under 2.5 goals in three of Newcastle's last five home league matches and these sides’ combined goals-per-game average this season is just 2.25.

Porro to draw the referee’s ire

Only Dejan Kulusevski (54) and Destiny Udogie (51) committed more fouls for Spurs than Pedro Porro (37) last season and the Spanish full-back has begun the new campaign by committing two fouls in each of his appearances.

He has now committed two or more fouls in five of his last seven Premier League matches and he will be tasked with keeping Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon quiet, who is the second most-fouled player in the Premier League this season behind team-mate Bruno Guimaraes.

