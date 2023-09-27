Our betting expert offers his Newcastle vs Man City predictions and betting tips, as the two sides meet in the third round of the EFL Cup.

The biggest midweek clash sees Newcastle taking on Manchester City at St James Park, with the away side favoured to give the Magpies a hard time today in the EFL Cup third round.

Newcastle vs Man City Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Over 1 Man City Goal @1/1 with bet365

Over 4.5 Man City Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Erling Haaland 1.5+ Shots on Target @6/5 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Newcastle are fresh off their 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United at the weekend and thus are set to head into today's game in very high spirits.

City’s depth to be a major factor

Both sides are now coming into what will be their third game in eight days, with another on the way at the weekend, thus City’s considerable depth is likely to play a crucial factor in this game.

Newcastle do possess an excellent side, but do not have anything close to the bench or reserves of Man City.

City will still be able to field a top tier side, with fresh legs in abundance, whereas the Magpies will struggle to do so, and this could be their undoing.

Pep Guardiola’s men have scored more than one goal in every single game they have played this season, bar their recent contest against Newcastle.

With tired legs behind the ball, or less than ideal changes being forced for the Magpies, we're back City to continue their scoring ways in this match.

Newcastle vs Man City Tip 1: Over 1 Man City Goal @1/1 with bet365

Pope to struggle between the sticks

The lack of the Newcastle squad has already been explained but it is likely to prove crucial once more as City will be able to press forwards and test Nick Pope between the sticks.

Their considerable strikeforce seems to know no bounds either with Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish all perfectly capable of hitting the target and all players on the team able to contribute to this line it should be well in hand.

City average almost eight shots-on-target a game this season, with Guardiola's side having at least five in all of their away games this term, managing 30 over these games at exactly 10-a-game.

Newcastle have allowed 12 shots on target against in their three home games this term, and given how much quality City have going forward, expect Guardiola's side to test Pope at least five times this evening.

Newcastle vs Man City Tip 2: Over 4.5 Man City Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Haaland to have a wail of a time

Erling Haalad has been indomitable in his time at Man City and this is likely to continue especially against the legless backline of Newcastle.

His last time out against Newcastle he managed this line in a hard fought match with little chances at either end.

He would relish the opportunity to get his name on the scoresheet once more, having failed to net last time out.

The Norwegian has managed at least two shots on target in all of his away games this term, managing nine during these games at three-a-game.

Five of his last seven games have seen Haaland manage at least two shots on target, and given this, we're backing him to do the same again tonight.

Newcastle vs Man City Tip 3: Erling Haaland 1.5+ Shots on Target @6/5 with bet365