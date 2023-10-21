Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: Mid-Table clash in the Premier League

Our football betting expert offers his Newcastle vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips as St James Park hosts their Premier League clash.

An early middle-of-the-table clash is on the cards as eight take on ninth, with Newcastle welcoming Crystal Palace to St James Park.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Alexander Isak 1.5+ Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365

Odsonne Édouard 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

Under 3 Crystal Palace Cards @5/6 with bet365

Palace have shocked the league to this point with many seeing them as prime relegation candidates as the Magpies may have a tougher challenge than many expect on their hands.

The Newcastle camp may have been thrown through a loop recently amid the scandal surrounding their star summer transfer Sandro Tonali, adding to their considerable squad woes.

Palace are in a similar position as both sides have injury and suspension lists as long as an arm, with many of their key starters out.

For Newcastle, this includes Tonali, Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Joelinton, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes.

The Eagles are likely to be without Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma and star player Eberechi Eze.

Alexander the Great

Alexander Isak had a problematic start to his time with the Toon, picking up injuries last season that kept him sidelined often, but with some moments of brilliance when he was on the pitch.

This has carried into this season as he presently resides as the league’s second-top goalscorer and Newcastle's highest, with six to his name.

With an injury to Callum Wilson, one sess Isak getting the start at the weekend and a decent portion of the playing time with no readymade replacement on the bench.

This should enable him to have more than enough shots on target across the 90 minutes, something that has characterised his performances to date.

He is averaging 2.1 shots on target per game, something that should persist into this match against a lacking Palace backline.

Isak will no doubt want to keep up his purple patch as well, something that cannot be done without firing more than a few goalwards.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Tip 1: Alexander Isak 1.5+ Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365

Édouard carrying the Eagles

In light of the recent injuries that have hit Palace, Odsonne Édouard has stepped up in the absence and put in some decent performances worthy of taking note of by bettors.

With this has come a shot-on-target average of 1.1 per 90 minutes, something that opens up avenues, especially in the gaps left by many of their other forward players.

He has mainly played on the left side of the pitch, often taking up a role at left wing or left wing-back, and has maintained this average across these positions.

Look for Édouard to take up a position in the frontline once again and find some gaps in this injury-hit Newcastle defence from which he can capitalise.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Tip 2: Odsonne Édouard 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

Eagles avoiding the obstacles

Crystal Palace have broken the mould of recent times that saw them picking up cards in drover, courtesy of their fast and ferocious style of play.

This year however, they presently sit bottom of the league in terms of bookings with just 11 in their first eight matches.

The bookies may well have missed a trick here, giving odds of near evens for an under of three cards, something Palace have not surpassed in any of their matches so far this year.

This under has come in across all bar two of their matches this year, with just one of these being away from home, in their contest with Manchester United a month ago.

Palace will keep it clean again no doubt, not wanting to hamper their chances of snatching a point from the match, as they bid to continue their impressive run on the season.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Tip 3: Under 3 Crystal Palace Cards @5/6 with bet365