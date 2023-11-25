Newcastle vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/4 Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Newcastle vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips, as the slides meet at 15:00 in the Premier League.

Newcastle have continued their fine form of yesteryear and, with Eddie Howe at the helm, have started the season well. Chelsea will travel north to St James Park, where the atmosphere will certainly play a part.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Under 3 Goals @19/20 with bet365

Callum Wilson 1.5+ Shots on Target @9/4 with bet365

Kieran Trippier 0.5+ Shots @5/6 with bet365

The Blues started poorly, yet have regained some form of late, but the Toon Army make every game difficult in their house, and this should prove no different.

Stymied at St James Park

Despite Newcastle encountering some of the biggest teams in the Premier League already this year, they have kept it remarkably tight.

This has been seen in the 1-0 victory of Arsenal, the 1-0 loss to Man City and the 2-1 loss to Liverpool, earlier in the season.

The defensive staunchness should shine through, especially with Chelsea only seeing over two goals in a mere 50% of their games this year.

A winner may be too difficult to predict, with Chelsea having recently come into a run of results, but expect a low-scoring game.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Tip 1: Under 3 Goals @19/20 with bet365

Callum Cracking on

Callum Wilson has been battling it out up front for the starting spot with Alexander Isak all season long, yet the Englishman seems to have claimed the role, after Isak’s injury struggles.

This has resulted in him averaging 2.8 shots on target per game, and showing no sign of slowing down.

He is expected to be as lethal as ever, especially against Chelsea’s back line which hasn't been as impressive of late.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Tip 2: Callum Wilson 1.5+ Shots on Target @9/4 with bet365

Free kicks coming in clutch

Chelsea give up an average of 19 free kicks per away game and, in the hostile atmosphere of St James Park, one could see this rising even further.

All this should do is give Kieran Trippier ample opportunity to line a few up and take some shots at goal.

He is Newcastle’s prime free kick taker from all angles and at just under evens is good value to have a single shot on target in the match.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Tip 3: Kieran Trippier 0.5+ Shots @5/6 with bet365