Newcastle vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips: Newcastle Dominant in Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Newcastle vs Burnley predictions and betting tips as the two sides meet at St James Park in the Premier League.

Newcastle have bounced back in fine form after a tough run of games that saw them lose three on the bounce. This resurgence came in the form of an 8-0 thrashing of newly promoted Sheffield United. Their next opponents could suffer a similar fate to the ex-championship side Burnley.

Newcastle vs Burnley Betting Tips

Newcastle to Win to Nil @6/5 with bet365

Over 3 Burnley Corners @11/8 with bet365

Under 7 Newcastle Corners @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365 correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Games against Brighton, Manchester City and Liverpool, slightly derailed Newcastle’s season start, losing all three on the bounce, before rallying behind wins against Brentford and Sheffield.

Burnley’s return to the Premier League hasn’t been as picture-perfect as their promotion bid was. They are without a win across the first five, having only taken one point, and this is against Nottingham Forest.

The Clarets now make the short journey to St James Park as they face an in-form Toon army.

Magpies back flying

After a tough run of games, Newcastle came back with a bang and will be looking to carry this fine form forward to regain some of their early lost points.

In their last two games, they have consummately beaten their opponents, not conceding a single goal, and one would fancy this to continue against a struggling Burnley side.

The Clarets have failed to score in two of their losses so far, these to Manchester United and Man City, teams whom Newcastle would feel they are better or are of a similar calibre to.

The Magpies have also been mightily impressive against the newly promoted sides, smashing the Blades like a bowl of eggs with an 8-0 victory.

While scoring eight again may well not be on the cards keeping the Clarets at bay should come easily to them.

Newcastle vs Burnley Tip 1: Newcastle to Win to Nil @6/5 with bet365

Burnley staying true to their colours

Many will remember the Burnley sides that Sean Dyche managed to keep in the Premier League, well past their due, with a core part of this being their set-piece prowess.

Vincent Kompany seems to have carried this ethos into his side, as they are managing to secure a healthy corner rate, even against some of the best sides in the league.

They have managed to get over three corners in every single game they have played this year, both home and away.

This is made all the more impressive when you consider their opponents include the Champions Man City, Man Utd, the new-look Tottenham and even Aston Villa.

If the Clarets are able to hit this line against these sides, then they should be able to repeat this against the likes of Newcastle.

Newcastle vs Burnley Tip 2: Over 3 Burnley Corners @11/8 with bet365

Lads Lacking in one area

Despite their impressive performances of late Newcastle seem to be struggling in core statistics, this being corners.

The lads only were able to hit the line of over 7 in 33% of their games, and in their last match, the 8-0 the defeat of Sheffield still didn't manage this line in a game they were truly dominant in.

Burnley also acts as a linchpin in this bet having never allowed any side to get more than seven corners at Turf Moor, this includes all of those top-tier sides listed above.

Newcastle may well struggle in this area, bringing the under well into play.

Newcastle vs Burnley Tip 3: Under 7 Newcastle Corners @5/6 with bet365