Netherlands vs England Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals on the Cards in Dortmund

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Netherlands vs England betting tips and predictions ahead of Wednesday's Euro 2024 semi-final.

England are one step away from reaching the final of Euro 2024, but they face a tough semi-final against an in-form Netherlands side on Wednesday.

Netherlands vs England Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 1/1 with Betfred

Memphis Depay anytime goalscorer @ 3/1 with Betfred

Luke Shaw to be carded @ 9/4 with Betfred

Dutch should play their part in entertaining clash

England needed a 95th-minute overhead kick from Jude Bellingham to avoid a shock last-16 exit against Slovakia and they required a penalty shootout to get past Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

Their semi-final against the Netherlands is unlikely to be straightforward either, especially as the Dutch should be fresher than England, having come through their first two knockout ties in normal time.

They beat Romania 3-0 in the round of 16 before an entertaining 2-1 victory over Turkey in the last eight and both teams to score looks a good bet when they take on the Three Lions.

Two of the Netherlands' three group games featured goals at both ends - a 2-1 win over Poland and a 3-2 defeat to Austria - while their goalless draw with France was more open than the scoreline suggests.

England have struggled for attacking fluency at this tournament but they looked more threatening against the Swiss and three of their last four games have been 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Netherlands vs England Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 1/1 with Betfred

Depay poses major threat to England defence

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo has led the way for the Netherlands, scoring three times at Euro 2024, but Memphis Depay remains the main man in the Dutch attacking unit.

The Atletico Madrid forward scored in the Group D loss to Austria and provided an excellent cross for Stefan de Vrij's equaliser in the quarter-final against Turkey.

Depay has racked up four, two, three, four and four shots in his five appearances in Germany and he is worth backing to add to his goal tally against England.

Netherlands vs England Tip 2: Memphis Depay anytime goalscorer @ 3/1 with Betfred

Shaw faces tough test on return to starting line-up

England left-back Luke Shaw is in line to make his first start since mid-February and the Manchester United man is a leading candidate to receive a card.

Shaw returned from injury as a second-half substitute against Switzerland but he is the only natural left-back in the squad so Gareth Southgate is expected to give him a start on Wednesday.

Given Shaw's lack of match sharpness, he can expect to be targeted by the Dutch forwards, as well as attack-minded right-back Denzel Dumfries, so it would be no surprise to see him earn a caution.

Injury restricted the United defender to only 14 Premier League and Champions League starts in 2023-24 and he was cautioned in seven of those games.

Netherlands vs England Tip 3: Luke Shaw to be carded @ 9/4 with Betfred