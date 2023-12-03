Napoli vs Inter Milan Predictions and Betting Tips: Inter Backed in Serie A Clash

Our Italian football betting expert offers his Napoli vs Inter Milan predictions and betting tips in a top of the table Serie A clash.

Napoli are preparing to welcome Serie A leaders to the Stadio Maradona this Sunday ahead of their 19:45 kick-off. Gil Azzurri are attempting to close the gap to the leaders, sat in fourth, whilst Inter look to maintain their two-point lead over Juventus.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Inter to take crucial away victory

Inter Milan sits atop the Serie A, clear of the Old Lady of Italian football, Juventus, by two points, yet should they wish to remain here they will need to keep winning.

This is something that hasn’t fazed them to this point, as they have only lost one and drawn two on the whole season to this point.

Contrastingly to Napoli who have struggled to put together a run of form, to say the least. Failing to string together two back-to-back wins, since the end of September. Cumulating in them winning on the road before dropping points at home.

Gil Azzurri defeated Atalanta on the road last time out and now looks set to follow the same pattern as they host Inter.

Losing more games at home than you have won is never a good look, yet it follows Napoli. Whilst, Inter haven’t lost a single game when away from home, and have only drawn one, winning the other five.

Form is king in football and based on Napoli's recent record and Inter’s impressive performances on the road, look for Milan to emerge victorious.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Tip 1: Inter to Win @7/4 with bet365

Miserly to their opponents at least in the corners

Neither of these sides boasts a majorly impressive corner rate, through their first 13 games in the Serie A, yet it is in how they stymie their opposition that the potential for the under lies.

Inter only manage around 3.50 corners per away game they play, yet hold their opposition to a mere 3.00 corners.

Napoli may impress in their own corners stats, yet are likely to be held black by this talented Inter side. They too hold their opponents to a low corner rate, never having conceded more than four at home.

When playing away Inter games see an average of 6.67 corners and with them expected to be in the driving seat of the game as they should control the flow of the match.

Look for this to shine through in the game and keep the corner line low.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Tip 2: Under 10 Corners @10/11 with bet365

Martinez making life difficult for the Blues

Lauturo Martinez has been the main frontman for Inter, since Romelu Lukaku’s departure earlier this year, and has been relishing this role.

He has been averaging 1.6 shots on target per game, and with Inter looking to dominate the game this could only rise.

Having started the majority of games for Milan this year, he should have ample time and opportunity to test the keeper multiple times.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Tip 3: Lautaro Martinez 1.5+ Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365