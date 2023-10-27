Napoli vs AC Milan Predictions and Betting Tips: Napoli Star Backed in Serie A Clash

Our Italian football betting expert offers his Napoli vs AC Milan predictions and betting tips ahead of their massive Serie A match.

AC Milan led the way in the Serie A for the first few weeks before eventually ceding their lead to bitter rivals Inter Milan. Napoli, the incumbent champions, got off to a slow start, yet rebounded well and now sit fourth, ahead of their hosting of AC Milan.

Napoli vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Score or Assist @21/20 with bet365

Over 2 Goals @1/1 with bet365

Over 5 Napoli Corners @1/1 with bet365

Napoli went on one of the most impressive runs in Italian football history, claiming their first Scudetto in nearly 20 years, taking this by ten points. They have struggled to replicate this, this time around as the other side returned to their ascendancy.

AC Milan are on such of these as they progress well in the league but have struggled in their Champions League exploits, without a win in any of their first three group games.

Gil Azzurri’s Georgian Superstar

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia rose to stardom in the Napoli frontline last year as his 32 goals and assists helped Gil Azzurri to their title-winning season.

After a slow start, the Georgian youngster has gotten underway with six-goal contributions to his name, yet is likely to have to step up and shoulder much of the burden in this match.

Due to the fact that star frontman Victor Osimhen is out injured, leaving Kvaratskhelia to lead the line.

This makes him the prime contributor to his side be this bagging one himself or slipping his teammates in.

He has the highest combined expected goals and assists rate, per 90 minutes, among all regular starters at 0.74, and he is the prime suspect for the boys in blue this weekend.

Look for him to put the team on his back and get his name on the scoresheet.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Score or Assist

Goals will be on the cards

Clashes between two giants of Italian football often bring goals and this contest should prove no different, as both sides boast impressive strike forces, capable of racking up the score.

Napoli presently have the highest goal rate in the Serie A with 78% of their matches seeing the over two goal line hit. This includes all three of their most recent home games, as well as their matches against other top-calibre sides like Fiorentina and Lazio, both seeing the line hit.

AC Milan themselves have kept it tight in their matches, yet this should all change when they are faced with the front line of Napoli, one that will force them to open up and score some should they wish to be contenders in this match.

Three of Milan’s last five away games have seen the line hit, also giving a good indication of what one can expect from this clash.

Over 2 Goals

Aerial Bombardment from the Azzurri

The Blues, despite ironically some off-colour results at home, have impressed in at least one area, their ability to put pressure on their opponents from the corner flag.

This has resulted in them getting at least six corners in every single one of the home games this year.

The losses to Fiorentina and Lazio, not only demonstrated the resolve of the side to press forward when behind, but also their ability to achieve this line even against other decent opponents.

The same should well hold true for this clash against Milan as they attempt to keep up their impressive corner rate.

Over 5 Napoli Corners