Middlesbrough vs Leeds Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Middlesbrough vs Leeds predictions and betting tips ahead of their crunch Championship clash on Monday.

Leeds find themselves in a four-way battle with Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton for automatic promotion from the Championship this season.

But with just three games remaining, time is running out for Daniel Farke's men, who have been in poor form recently and will be desperate for three points away to a Middlesbrough side unbeaten in nine matches.

Middlesbrough vs Leeds Betting Tips

Draw @ 14/5 with bet365

Both teams to score @ 4/6 with bet365

Crysencio Summerville anytime goalscorer @ 2/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Another stalemate could be on the cards at the Riverside

Following relegation from the Premier League last season, it is fair to say it has been a positive campaign from Leeds.

But the wheels have come off their push for promotion more recently with just one win posted in their last five matches.

The Yorkshiremen have been held to draws by Watford and Sunderland in that run and they could be involved in another stalemate at the Riverside on Monday.

Leeds have not looked particularly enterprising going forwards since the latest international break, failing to score in each of their last two matches.

And as nerves start to set in, they could be frustrated by hosts Boro. Michael Carrick's men are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions, four of which have finished level.

And beating Leeds may be beyond their reach due to a worsening injury crisis. Dael Fry, Paddy McNair and Riley McGree are just three players sidelined for the hosts and that could lead to Carrick adopting a more conservative approach.

A draw does neither side any favours in their respective pursuits but looks the most likely outcome given Middlesbrough's injuries and Leeds' lack of ruthlessness in recent weeks.

Middlesbrough vs Leeds Tip 1: Draw @ 14/5 with bet365

Goals expected in lively affair

Although the draw looks like the best 90-minute pick, that does not mean this will be a dull affair and both teams could find the net.

Both teams to score has been a winning selection in three of Middlesbrough's last five matches, including their most recent game against Leeds' promotion rivals Ipswich.

Leeds may have come up short in recent games but they have still scored 76 goals in the second tier this season and can breach a Boro team missing key players at the back.

Middlesbrough vs Leeds Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 4/6 with bet365

Summerville can maintain scoring form

Punters seeking out a goalscorer wager should look no further than Crysencio Summerville.

The winger scored in the reverse fixture against Boro after only seven minutes in December and has 17 league goals to his name this season, making him Leeds' top scorer in the Championship.

Middlesbrough vs Leeds Tip 3: Crysencio Summerville anytime goalscorer @ 2/1 with bet365