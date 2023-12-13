Middlesbrough vs Hull Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Middlesbrough vs Hull predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet at 20:00 this Wednesday at the Riverside.

Despite a dismal start to the season, Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough side rallied, fighting their way out of the bottom half to 12th. They now prepare to welcome 10th-placed Hull City, yet neither side enters with any particular form.

Middlesbrough vs Hull Betting Tips

Over 2 Goals @17/20 with bet365

Under 3 Hull Cards @ 4/6 with bet365

Over 6 Middlesbrough Corners @6/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Both sides have only won two of their last five games, and should they wish to be seriously considered as playoff challengers need to turn this around. Losing both of their last games will have hurt the sides also, as they are in need of bounce-back results.

Goals Down by the Riverside

Despite a spate of disappointing results, neither would accuse these two sides of not being entertaining, as they have come out with high-scoring games, even if the points haven’t always gone their way.

Three of Boro’s last four games have seen four or more goals scored, with Hull seeing a similar record, with three or more goals in three of their last four matches.

Both sides also have seen the over 2.5 line hit in 55% of their games, and with the slew of games down in the Championship this cannot be overlooked.

Results are a must at this point of the season, as the winter period looms, with games coming thick and fast, and all points are highly prized.

The sides both know this and will battle tooth and nail to ensure they can climb the table.

Middlesbrough vs Hull Tip 1: Over 2 Goals @17/20 with bet365

Tigers keep their claws to themselves

Hull haven’t been keeping to the hard and fast style of the Championship, where bookings are rife and referees dominate much of the game.

The same should hold in their clash against Boro, as a calmer style of play should prevail.

Liam Rosenior's side averages 2.25 cards per game, and only sees two or more cards in 65% of their games, leaving a lot of room for the three cards line.

Their last journey to the Riverside only saw them earn one booking, as calm heads should prevail once more.

Middlesbrough vs Hull Tip 2: Under 3 Hull Cards @ 4/6 with bet365

Middlesbrough Cornering the Market

Even with some of the off-colour results that have befallen Carrick’s side at home, they have maintained dominance in one area of the game, their corner rate.

They have been averaging 7.10 corners per home game, and have seen the over-six line hit in a whopping 70% of their games, one of the most consistent in the Championship right now.

Looking to claim the three points, set pieces may be the way for Middlesbrough to get the upper hand in the match, and to put pressure on the Hull eighteen-yard box.

Middlesbrough vs Hull Tip 3: Over 6 Middlesbrough Corners @6/5 with bet365