Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/2 Tip in EFL Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Middlesbrough vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips in the lead-up to their EFL Cup semi-final.

Boro are hoping to bounce back after Saturday’s 1-0 loss at home to Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, whilst an improving Chelsea are aiming to register a fourth successive victory for the first time this season.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Chelsea to win and under 3.5 goals @ 27/20 with bet365

Cole Palmer to score the first goal @ 11/2 with bet365

Matt Crooks to be carded @ 3/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Blues can gain the ascendancy

Chelsea continue to be handicapped by a long list of absentees but they have triumphed in each of their last three matches and should be too strong for Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup semi-final, first leg.

Blues’ head coach Mauricio Pochettino has handed first team minutes to 31 players, including 17-year-old midfielder Michael Golding, who came off the bench towards the end of Saturday’s 4-0 success at home to Preston in the FA Cup third round.

But Pochettino still has plenty of senior talent at his disposal, including Thiago Silva, Conor Gallagher and Noni Madueke, who were all left out of the weekend starting eleven.

Chelsea’s squad depth allows them to remain competitive and it could be key against Middlesbrough, who are far from full strength.

Boro will be missing 11 senior players and they are compelled to make at least two enforced changes with Morgan Rogers suspended and Sam Greenwood cup-tied.

Michael Carrick’s side competed well for large parts of Saturday’s 1-0 loss at home to Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round although they registered only one shot on target.

The Championship side can expect an equally difficult contest against Chelsea and they may struggle to avoid another low-scoring loss.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Tip 1: Chelsea to win and under 3.5 goals @ 27/20 with bet365

Potent Palmer could land the first blow

Chelsea have made some questionable signings in recent years but Cole Palmer has looked like a smart investment and he can show his worth by netting the opening goal at the Riverside Stadium.

Palmer has been Chelsea’s top performer in the Premier League with eight goals and four assists from just 16 appearances.

He is yet to score in the EFL Cup but looks a worthwhile 11/2 shot to break the deadlock against Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Tip 2: Cole Palmer to score the first goal @ 11/2 with bet365

Crooks could be cautioned

Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Matt Crooks could be in line for a first appearance of 2024 and his aerial ability is something that Chelsea will need to be aware of.

Crooks has a knack of sniffing out opportunities in the penalty area and has bagged five goals since the start of the campaign.

He is also a combative player, collecting seven yellow cards this season, and looks overpriced for another caution at 3/1.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Tip 3: Matt Crooks to be carded @ 3/1 with bet365