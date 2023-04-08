Manchester United v Everton betting tips: Predictions and odds for Premier League clash

Our experts bring you the latest Manchester United vs Everton betting tips ahead of the early kick off on Saturday on BT Sport

Manchester United picked up their first Premier League win since February on Wednesday night, digging deep to beat Brentford 1-0, and there is a quick turnaround for Erik ten Hag's men, who are in action against Everton early on Saturday.

That win has put the Red Devils back on course to make the top three in the Premier League this season, while Everton are simply fighting to remain in the top flight.

Man United vs Everton Betting Tips

Man Utd to win to nil @ 11/8 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Marcus Rashford to score first @ 3/1 with bet365

United hoping to maintain superb home record

After a three-game winless streak in the league which began with that infamous 7-0 hammering away to Liverpool, Manchester United looked as though they could be at risk of slipping out of the Champions League places.

A resurgent Newcastle have already leapfrogged them into third while Tottenham have been snapping at their heels, so it was crucial to beat Brentford on Wednesday, even if it was by a 1-0 scoreline.

And it may also be a case of just getting the job done for Ten Hag's side when they host Everton, given the congested nature of their current schedule.

It is hard to see past a United win, given they are on a 24-game unbeaten run at Old Trafford in all competitions this season and have won ten of their 14 home affairs in the league.

As for the Toffees, they have won only once on the road in this season's Premier League, scoring a paltry ten goals in 14 away matches.

Goals have been a problem for Sean Dyche's men, who only snatched a point off Tottenham last time out as a result of Michael Keane's 90th-minute equaliser, and a Manchester United win to nil looks a solid selection at 11/8.

Man Utd vs Everton Bet 1: Man Utd to win to nil @ 11/8 with bet365

Lack of attacking sharpness from both sides points to low-scoring contest

Everton's issues in front of goal will not be helped by the ongoing absence of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who will miss out again through injury this weekend.

They have scored only 23 times in their 29 league encounters this campaign, and as a result, their league matches are averaging only 2.21 goals per game.

Dyche will undoubtedly approach this contest with a defensive mindset, and while they may struggle to take anything from the match, Everton can limit the damage.

Manchester United are not at their freshest right now - they scored only once from 18 shots against Brentford on Wednesday - and four of their last five matches in all competitions have featured under 2.5 goals, which could be another good bet for this Saturday's clash.

Man Utd vs Everton Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

United's reliance on Rashford continues

Manchester United manager Ten Hag admitted after their 1-0 win over Brentford that the club have become too reliant on striker Marcus Rashford, who netted his 27th goal in all competitions in the midweek victory.

That goal means that only Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has more league goals in Europe's top five divisions since the World Cup than Rashford, who has scored the winning goal ten times in the Premier League this campaign.

It has been a sensational season for the England international, and his form shows no sign of abating, so he is worth a bet to score the opening goal of the game against Everton at 3/1.

He is 21/20 to score at any time in this match, too, but the first goalscorer market is more appealing, given this match looks likely to be short of goals.

Man Utd vs Everton Bet 3: Marcus Rashford to score first @ 3/1 with bet365