Manchester City vs Sheffield United Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds ahead of FA Cup Showdown

Goal brings you the latest Manchester City vs Sheffield United betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final

Coming off an interesting win midweek in the Champions League, City will be looking to continue striving for their Treble, a feat that has eluded them since Guardiola joined them in 2016.

While many may see their game against Sheffield a formality, however they are looking to be the first Championship side to make the final since Cardiff City in 2008. Currently second in the championship with automatic promotion nearly certain, the Blades could be looking for silverware this year.

Man City vs Sheffield Betting Predictions:

All odds are courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Over 3 match goals @5/6

Kevin De Bruyne to assist @6/5

Both teams to receive 2+ cards @7/2

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

City goalfest against lower league sides

With many teams coming undone against lower league sides in the FA Cup, Pep seems to know how to handle and dismiss these sides with ease.

With City always coming out on top, but these games more often than not see a major amount of goals. In 64% of their matches against these teams the games have seen over three goals, with Pep’s side scoring the majority.

Oftentimes going ahead by two or three, letting in a sloppy goal and then answering with another, City love to score against these lower division sides.

And with the addition of goal scoring machine Erling Haaland, who has scored 48 this season already, closing in on both the Premier League goals record and Dixie Dean’s record of 66 all competitions, one could see him putting a few away against the Blades here.

Seven of City’s last eleven FA Cup games against lower league sides have seen three or more goals, with them most recently smashing Championship leaders Burnley 6-0, and Haaland doesn't show signs of slowing.

Man City vs Sheffield Bet 1: Over 3 match goals @5/6

De Bruyne slicing through the Blades

Kevin De Bryune is considered by some to be one of the best passers of the ball in world football, especially when it comes to passes leading to goals.

The Belgian currently has 23 assists in all competitions for City, but when looking closely you can see he averages 0.5 assist or above in every game, from the Premier League to the Champions League, as well as having two in three in the Cup.

With his incision like passes cutting the Sheffield defence open, combined with the sheer strength and pace of many of the men ahead of him, he could well add to this tally.

Alongside being on free kicks which Sheffield concede on average around 10.32 a game, which could well be prime assisting opportunities.

De Bruyne boasts an incredible 0.82 goal contribution a game and could well be in the money once more, slicing through the Blades.

Man City vs Sheffield Bet 2: De Bruyne to assist @ 6/5

Referee might need a new book after this

The Championship is well documented for being one of the roughest and most violent leagues in football with many games featuring embattled teams fighting to and fro for victory.

Sheffield may well bring this style of football to Wembley in the hopes of upsetting and frustrating City. All of this could result in a fiery game with the ref reaching for his cards from the off.

The Blades on average concede 2.4 yellow cards per game and have been given 1.5+ cards in 71% of their matches. This battle with City could reach new heights with such an important trophy on the line.

Yet what is most interesting is that when playing against Sheffield teams get booked around 2.3 times per game. Be this a result of the hard fought style of football, or the Blades getting in the oppositions head, who knows.

All that matters is that games that Sheffield United are involved in normally see both teams getting booked twice.

City may well see their beautiful style of football disrupted, alongside some crunching tackles, and may feel the need to answer back with a few of their own.

Man City vs Sheffield Bet 3: 2+ cards for each team @7/2