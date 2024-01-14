Man Utd vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: United backed in Premier League contest

Our football betting expert offers his Man Utd vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips for Sunday afternoon's Premier League game at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will be hosting Tottenham this weekend, amid a reduced Premier LEague schedule, one that should allow players to get some rest. Both sides are remarkably up and down, with neither set of fans knowing which side will turn up on the day.

Man Utd vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Handicap Result - Man Utd -1 @ 13/5 with bet365

Scott McTominay to score Anytime @ 15/4 with bet365

Corners Race Man Utd 7 @ 13/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Red Devils could ignite against sliding Spurs

Spurs' superb early-season away form has begun to tail off lately and they should be in for a tough test from a United side that has won four of their last six league games at Old Trafford.

Admittedly, none of those results looked particularly convincing with the Red Devils requiring two stoppage-time goals to beat Brentford and a second-half comeback of even greater magnitude to topple Aston Villa.

But winning can become a habit and Erik ten Hag's team were much better than the scoreline of their 2-0 FA Cup third-round success at Wigan suggests.

That was only United's third victory of the season in all competitions by more than a single goal, but other performances have merited greater winning margins.

In December's 2-1 home win over Chelsea, United outperformed the Blues' xG (expected goals) by 4.1 to 1.5 and it was a similar story against Luton back in November.

If a depleted Spurs side fail to adapt their tactics against a team that broke Villa's high defensive line on Boxing Day, then a big win could be on the cards for United.

Man Utd vs Tottenham Tip 1: Handicap Result - Man Utd -1 @ 13/5 with bet365

McTominay's role puts him in front of goal

Scott McTominay remains United's top scorer in the Premier League with five goals in 17 appearances. The Scotsman's finishing prowess has been harnessed by Ten Hag in a role which regularly sees him enter the penalty box when crosses are coming in from wide areas.

So, it is strange to see the midfielder so low in the odds for anytime goalscorers this weekend. McTominay has the highest xG (expected goals) per 90 minutes figure of any United player this season and, of all the likely starters on Sunday, he is second-only to Spurs' Richarlison in that regard.

The Brazilian is quoted at 7/4 to score in the game, less than half the odds of McTominay.

Man Utd vs Tottenham Tip 2: Scott McTominay to score Anytime @ 15/4 with bet365

United can fight their corner

United won five corners in the August meeting of these two clubs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but they should surpass that total easily in the return game at Old Trafford.

Tottenham have been haemorrhaging corners at a considerable rate over the last few games, allowing their opponents to rack up 28 in total across the last three matchdays.

Spurs have faced six or more corners in 13 of their 20 Premier League games this season while United have racked up seven or more in all but one of their 10 home games so far.

Man Utd vs Tottenham Tip 3: Corners Race Man Utd 7 @ 13/10 with bet365