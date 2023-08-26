Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips: Valuable odds for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert brings you his Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips as the two clash in the Premier League.

These two sides have not exactly gotten off to the start they wanted. Manchester United are at the centre of numerous refereeing scandals, not helping their games having lost to Tottenham last time out.

Notts Forest on the other hand beat Sheffield united and held Arsenal to a one goal win, demonstrating their talent, but it is unlikely to prove enough to hold off the Red Devils.

Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Man Utd to Win to Nil @6/5 with bet365

Luke Shaw 0.5+ Shots @5/4 with bet365

Morgan Gibbs-White 0.5+ Shots on Target @13/8 with bet365

The Devil is in the Detail

United have only ever played the Forresters four times, with all four ending in a win for Eric Ten Hag’s outfit, and all to nil.

Ten Hag clearly has their number, having always been able to beat them convincingly and keep a clean sheet on their way.

They will no doubt be aided in this endeavour by Andre Onana’s considerable shot saving ability, who despite some suspect decision making made two brilliant saves against Spurs.

Despite their recent troubles this should be a comfortable win for the Red Devils who will no doubt look to bring the hellfire to the forest.

Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Man Utd to Win to Nil @6/5 with bet365

Shooting Shaw

Luke Shaw has been one of Man Utd best players for a number of years now playing in the LB or CB position for them. With injuries, is it likely he could find himself here once more.

His position at LB should allow him to get higher up the pitch and perhaps find himself in shooting positions upon occasions.

Or if he plays in the middle he is enough of a threat from set pieces to warrant some consideration.

No matter where he plays the opportunities for him to shoot will come, and he does not even need to hit the target for this bet. It can miss, be blocked or even go in the back of the net. It doesn't matter, so long as he fires one goalwards.

And with some extremely valuable odds, of just above evens, a Shaw shot would provide a great option.

Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Luke Shaw 0.5+ Shots @5/4 with bet365

Gibbs-White getting his eye in

Morgan Gibbs-White was the bright spark in Forest’s relegation survival last year and appears to be performing well heading into this year's edition of the League.

In both their first two matches he has averaged 1.5 shots per match and registered one shot on target last game.

He will hopefully have gotten his eye in over the last few games and will arrive into this tes ready and raring to go.

This alongside being his team's top goalscorer last year and thus he will need to shoulder a burden if they are likely to claim a win.

Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Morgan Gibbs-White 0.5+ Shots on Target @13/8 with bet365