Man Utd vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: More misery in store for United

Our football betting expert offers his Man Utd vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips ahead of their EFL Cup fourth round clash at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are enduring a miserable season by their standards, and there could be more misery in store for the Red Devils when they face in-form Newcastle in this EFL Cup fourth-round tie.

Man Utd vs Newcastle Betting Tips

United were humiliated by bitter rivals Manchester City in the derby on Sunday and that 3-0 drubbing was United's seventh defeat of the season. Even when they have won, Erik ten Hag's men have looked far from convincing.

In contrast, Newcastle look in great nick, and their slow start to the season when they lost three straight Premier League matches looks a distant memory.

Eddie Howe is likely to have one eye on Saturday's top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal, but his side have already seen off City in this competition, and they will fancy their chances of making it a Manchester double-scalp on Wednesday.

Magpies to nick another big scalp

Howe went with a strong side in their third-round victory over Manchester City and he is unlikely to make too many changes at Old Trafford this week.

Newcastle aren't blessed with the greatest strength in depth, while injuries and suspensions will mean Howe's options are fairly limited.

Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Lewis Miley (illness) and third-round match winner Alexander Isak will not be available this week, while Sven Botman's knee problem is unlikely to heal in time for Wednesday's contest too.

Sandro Tonali is on a long-term suspension so Newcastle will almost be forced to go with what they have available.

However, that shouldn't rule out a bet on the visitors who have lost just one of their last ten competitive games and are unbeaten in their last four away games, while their only loss in their last four meetings with United was last season’s EFL Cup final.

The Magpies can take their revenge on a Manchester United side at a seriously low ebb.

Man Utd vs Newcastle Tip 1: Newcastle to win @ 23/10 with bet365

United may struggle to hold out

Manchester City put three past Manchester United with ease on Sunday and Newcastle can score at least two goals on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

The Magpies scored twice in a 2-2 draw with Wolves at the weekend, and they have bagged at least two goals in five of their last six outings.

In contrast, United have kept just one clean sheet in their last six fixtures and they have looked a mess at the back for most of this season. Things are unlikely to improve in that regard if Erik ten Hag chooses to shuffle his pack this week.

With Isak ruled out, Callum Wilson is likely to lead the line for Newcastle and his robust style could cause United all sorts of trouble. His brace at the weekend made it seven goals in 12 appearances this season for the England striker, and he is just one of several goal threats in the visitors' ranks.

Man Utd vs Newcastle Tip 2: Over 1.5 Newcastle goals @ 7/4 with bet365

Willock working his way back into form

Joe Willock has been plagued by injuries this season, but Newcastle's attacking midfielder is slowly getting up to speed and he looks a decent value bet to get on the scoresheet at Old Trafford.

Willock has come off the bench in Newcastle's last two matches but he looks set to make his first start of the campaign at Old Trafford, and he could benefit from the chaos caused by Wilson further forward.

The former Arsenal midfielder will look to get into the box at every opportunity, and as Manchester City showed on Sunday, there should be plenty of holes for Newcastle to exploit in the United defence.

The Magpies could get plenty of chances and Willock is a big price to make one of those opportunities count.

Man Utd vs Newcastle Tip 3: Joe Willock to score at any time @ 13/2 with bet365