Man Utd vs Luton Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Man Utd vs Luton predictions and betting tips as Old Trafford hosts their Premier League match.

Manchester United earned a hard-fought win last time out against Fulham, defeating them 1-0. They now prepare to welcome Luton Town to Old Trafford, theoretically an easier match, yet nothing is certain with this United side anymore.

Man Utd vs Luton Betting Tips

Over 6.5 Man Utd Corners @10/11 with bet365

Half with Most Goals - 2nd Half @1/1 with bet365

Scott McTominay 0.5+ Shots on Target @6/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The demise of England's most prestigious club has been well chronicled of late, as Erik ten Hag appears to be the next in a line of failing managers.

He is the favourite among all Premier League managers for the chop, as this game against one of the worst sides in the league represents either an opportunity for him to regain some winning ways or the final nail in his coffin.

Devilish Crafty Corners

United, despite some off-brand results at home, have been earning themselves a host of corners, and while the impact of these can be debated, it opens up some opportunities for us.

The Red Devils have been averaging a whopping 8.5 corners per home game, and with Luton's certain defensive susceptibilities, one could see this rising further.

Adding to this is the fact that all games at Old Trafford have seen the 6.5+ line, yep every single one of them in the league this season.

Luton are likely to sit back and invite the pressure looking to counter or earn something with a long ball, in true Championship style.

This should only embolden the United attacks and in turn, allow them to earn corners in scores.

Man Utd vs Luton Tip 1: Over 6.5 Man Utd Corners @10/11 with bet365

Hatters’ hate the second half

The second half of games, regularly sees the majority of the goals, as tired legs and defensive lapses beget goals.

Yet, Luton seems to take this to another level, and this is something we should keep an eye out for in their clash on Saturday.

Out of all the goals in games that the Hatters have been involved in 74% of them have come in the second half, compared to a mere 26% in the first.

Only Crystal Palace have stranger figures when it comes to scoring and conceding habits.

The onus will be on United from the get-go to drive the game, and based on Luton’s record this season, the second half will be their time to strike.

Man Utd vs Luton Tip 2: Half with Most Goals - 2nd Half @1/1 with bet365

Scott stepping up

It is not often that one’s holding midfielder leads the way for a team in terms of scoring, but this is the role Scott McTominay finds himself in, stepping up in the absence of goals from his teammates.

He is currently the joint top scorer for the Red Devils and has been pushed higher and higher up the pitch of late for United, due to his form in front of goal.

Bringing into the match a shot-on-target average of 1.3 per match, something he will be looking to increase upon against Luton, who aren’t famed for their acumen at the back.

Look for McTominay to try his luck once again as he finds himself higher up the pitch once more.

Man Utd vs Luton Tip 3: Scott McTominay 0.5+ Shots on Target @6/4 with bet365