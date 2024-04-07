Man Utd vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: 7/2 goalscorer tipped in Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Manchester United vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Sunday.

After losing to a 111th minute goal at Chelsea in midweek, Manchester United will be looking to bounce back with victory, at home, to bitter rivals Liverpool this weekend.

Man Utd vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Double Chance - Man Utd or Draw @ 5/4 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Alejandro Garnacho to score anytime @ 7/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Reds cannot afford to drop many more points given the intensity of this year’s title race but Jurgen Klopp’s men could be in store for a tricky test at Old Trafford, where they recently lost 4-3 in an FA Cup thriller.

Red Devils can blow title race wide open

With just three points separating league leaders Liverpool and third placed Manchester City, Arsenal wedged in the middle, any slip up by the Reds could prove costly in their bid for the title in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge.

A trip to their rivals will undoubtedly prove to be one of the most major hurdles that Liverpool will face in the final weeks of the season but, given United’s victory over them here last month, Erik ten Hag’s men could be confident in denying the Red’s a coveted victory.

United have lost just one of their last six at Old Trafford in all competitions whilst the Reds, despite winning six of their last seven on the road in the Premier League, have struggled when travelling to current top six sides - with the Merseysiders going winless at Manchester City (1-1), Arsenal (3-1) and Tottenham (2-1) this season.

Recent wins over Brighton and Sheffield United keeps the momentum going for Liverpool but both the Seagulls and the Blades missed multiple good chances and could easily have come away with better results had they found their shooting boots.

United are unlikely to be so wasteful and look a tempting bet to end Sunday with at least a point on the board.

Goal-fest expected at Theatre of Dreams

Encounters between these two sides are usually entertaining affairs and recent history would suggest a gluttony of goals are in store at Old Trafford.

Four of the last five meetings here in all competitions have seen winners in the over 3.5 goals markets, averaging over five goals a game across these fixtures.

Garnacho can continue superb season

Alejandro Garnacho is having the breakout season the Red Devils faithful craved this campaign, with the 19-year old registering 10 goal contributions in the league this season, including seven strikes of his own.

The Argentine has his shooting boots on after bagging a brace at Chelsea in midweek, and could be an outside shot to find the back of the net again at the weekend at 7/2.

