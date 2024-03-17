Man Utd vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/8 goalscorer tip for Old Trafford cup clash

Our football betting expert offers his Man Utd vs Liverpool betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday at 15:30.

Old Trafford is the venue for the standout tie of FA Cup quarter-final weekend as Liverpool make the short trip along the M62 to face arch rivals Manchester United.

Man Utd vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool to win @ 4/5 with bet365

Mohamed Salah anytime goalscorer @ 11/10 with bet365

Bruno Fernandes to be shown a card @ 21/10 with bet365

Reds can keep quadruple dream alive

With a top-four position in the Premier League looking increasingly unlikely, Manchester United’s season increasingly hinges on the FA Cup but they may find their hopes of silverware come to an end when a rampant Liverpool head for Old Trafford.

The Reds completed an 11-2 aggregate win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday night to make it eight wins and one draw from the last nine games, and they have an excellent recent record against fierce rivals United.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won four of their last six meetings with the Red Devils, scoring 21 goals to Manchester United’s four in this period.

Erik ten Hag’s side have already lost 16 times this season and half of those defeats have come at Old Trafford, so the Reds are worthy favourites to progress to the semi-finals.

Man Utd vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win @ 4/5 with bet365

Salah to strike again at Old Trafford

Mohamed Salah made his first start for Liverpool since before the Africa Cup of Nations in midweek and he did so in style, scoring once and assisting three times against Sparta Prague.

He now has registered 20 goals and 12 assists in 31 appearances for the Reds this season and his recent performances against Manchester United will be giving the home fans nightmares.

Liverpool’s talismanic forward has scored 12 goals in 13 meetings with the Red Devils and 11 of those goals have come in his last seven appearances, including seven strikes in his last four trips to Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs Liverpool Tip 2: Mohamed Salah anytime goalscorer @ 11/10 with bet365

Firebrand Fernandes set for trouble

Bruno Fernandes was suspended for Manchester United’s trip to Anfield earlier this season and he could again find himself in trouble with the officials on Sunday.

The fiery Portuguese midfielder has been booked ten times in all competitions this term and seven of those yellow cards have come at Old Trafford.

He has picked up three bookings in his last four meetings with Liverpool and it would not be a surprise to see him reprimanded by the referee again on Sunday.

Man Utd vs Liverpool Tip 3: Bruno Fernandes to be shown a card @ 21/10 with bet365