Our football expert brings you his Man Utd vs Lens predictions and betting tips with the French side tipped to emerge victorious this afternoon.

Manchester United have had nothing short of a poor preseason, losing all three of their friendlies played in the US, including one to Wrexham. They will be hoping to break this streak against RC Lens, whilst the French side will look to add to their woes.

Man Utd vs Lens Betting Tips

RC Lens to Win @15/4 with bet365

Over 3 Goals @7/5 with bet365

Mason Mount to Score @21/10 with bet365

The new season is just around the corner, thus both of these sides will want to take some much needed form into the new campaign starting later this month.

Neither side has got a win in their last two friendlies, with Man Utd eager to win to head into the new season in strong form.

No rest for the Wicked

It’s no secret that Eric Ten Hag’s pre-season hasn’t gone exactly to plan, losing to Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Their pre-season prep however could well be further derailed by Lens, due to the fact that Ten Hag is likely to rotate his squad massively and include many of the kids in his side.

This is because for the second time, in their set of friendlies, they are playing two games in two days. The last time this happened, they lost to both Wrexham and Real Madrid, the former being a newly promoted League 2 side.

RC Lens are a solid Ligue 1 team and will pose considerably more of a threat than the North Wales side.

Recent history may well repeat itself and United attempt to balance their squads for these matches.

Man Utd vs Lens Tip 1: RC Lens to Win @15/4 with bet365

Friendlies full of Goals

Pre-season friendlies are often the haven of goal filled thrilling matches, with major squad rotation, new signings and the trialling of new tactics leading to a low amount of clean sheets.

This is no different for either of these two teams. The line of three or more goals has been satisfied in three of United's last five matches and in two of Lens’ last five.

Lens' last five friendlies have averaged 3.2 goals per game, whilst Man U’s have seen 4.4 goals on average.

Both of these would satisfy the lines on their own, but then combine this with considerable squad rotation for the Red Devils, which should open the door for the French side to get a few for themselves.

Man Utd vs Lens Tip 2: Over 3 Goals @7/5 with bet365

Mason needs to Mount a comeback

Mason Mount has been Man United's biggest outfield signing of the summer so far, and yet up to this point, hasn’t impressed his new side after coming off of a poor season at Chelsea last year.

This could be his chance to make good on the club's faith in bringing him into the side with a goal to help their poor pre-season campaign,

The need for a performance from him cannot be understated with his £55m price tag marking him out as their most expensive signing of the summer.

Man Utd vs Lens Tip 3: Mason Mount to Score @21/10 with bet365