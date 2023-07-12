Our betting expert brings you his Man Utd vs Leeds predictions and betting tips with high scoring match to be seen as United coming out on top

Friendly isn't a word usually associated with matches between Manchester United and Leeds United, so there may well be some added spice to their pre-season clash in Oslo on Wednesday.

Man Utd vs Leeds Betting Tips

Leeds start their preparations for the new season with plenty of uncertainty regarding the makeup of their playing squad following relegation from the Premier League last season.

And it looks like being a summer of change at Manchester United too, but the Red Devils are far more settled going into this showdown at a sold-out Ullevaal Stadion.

Leeds can have their moments but Red Devils to prove too strong

Despite their relegation from the top flight, Leeds showed last season that they are capable of causing Manchester United problems.

The Whites took a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford courtesy of a goal from Wilfried Gnonto and an own-goal from Raphael Varane before United eventually found their rhythm and second-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho saw the spoils shared.

The Red Devils were made to work for the three points at Elland Road just four days later, when late goals from Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho completed a 2-0 win for Erik ten Hag's men.

Due to the nature of pre-season friendlies, there are likely to be a host of changes for this encounter in the Norwegian capital.

It’s a first opportunity for new Leeds boss Daniel Farke to see his players in action while Ten Hag will be looking to give a number of his players valuable minutes.

Both clubs have a large Scandinavian fanbase and both sets of supporters should have their moments to cheer in this game, although it’s likely those in red will leave the Ullevaal Stadion happier.

Man Utd vs Leeds Tip 1: Man Utd to win and both teams to score @13/5 with bet365

Expect goals in Oslo

During Leeds’s three-year spell in the Premier League, there was no shortage of goals in games between themselves and their rivals from across the Pennines.

There were 26 goals scored in the six league encounters between the rivals in that three-year period and it would be no surprise to see a flood of goals in Oslo on Wednesday.

Man Utd vs Leeds Tip 2: Over 3.5 total goals @5/2 with bet365

Reds can secure pre-season success

With the Premier League outfit expected to name a strong squad, Ten Hag’s men look like having enough to win by two-clear goals.

Man Utd had the lowest goals for tally amongst last season’s top-six, bagging 58 times in 38 games - and that is likely to lead to them being more attacking this term.

As well as Leeds’ problems leaking goals last season, the Whites squad looks to have holes throughout with Farke having only been appointed this month.

The former Norwich boss will need another couple of weeks to get his ideas across and this game might come too soon for the Yorkshire club.

Man Utd vs Leeds Tip 3: Handicap Result: Man Utd -1 @ 21/10