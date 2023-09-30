Our betting expert offers his Man Utd vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips, with Bruno Fernandes being tipped to get booked this afternoon.

Manchester United will find themselves hosting Crystal Palace once again this week, having already defeated them 3-0 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, with United getting the chance to make it two wins in five days vs Roy Hodgson's side at Old Trafford today.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Over 5 Man Utd Corners @5/6 with bet365

Casemiro 1.5+ Shots @6/5 with bet365

Bruno Fernandes to be Booked @9/4 with bet365

Devils taking flight

Despite Man Utd's obvious inconsistencies and failings this year, they have maintained a healthy corner rate across their matches, particularly at home.

This continued into their EFL Cup game against Palace and they will be looking to carry this into their Premier League game.

They have averaged nine corners per home game this season and have managed this more than five lines in every single game they have played at Old Trafford this year.

They managed seven against Palace on Tuesday, with United now set to be looking to carrot this corner rate into the game once more, thus the over-five line should be well in hand.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace Tip 1: Over 5 Man Utd Corners @5/6 with bet365

Cracking Casemiro

Casemiro has been in form for Manchester United of late and is the club's top goal scorer so far this campaign with four goals.

He has been trying his luck from range and been deadly from set pieces, something that United will be looking to have a lot of in this match.

He's averaged 2.1 shots per game, with this being comfortably enough to cover the over, with the Brazilian heading into the game in strong form having neted against Palace on Tuesday.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace Tip 2: Casemiro 1.5+ Shots @6/5 with bet365

Fiery Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is perhaps best known for being a hot head in the middle of midfield for United, something that has not changed as he has matured.

Presently topping the United booking charts with three on the season, the fiery Portuguese player could well find himself on the end of the referee's ire once more, especially if the Eagles subscribe to their embattled style of play.

His temperament speaks for itself and Palace could play on this to draw him into an early challenge and find his way into the book.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace Tip 3: Bruno Fernandes to be Booked @9/4 with bet365