Man Utd vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: Valuable Odds for EFL Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Man Utd vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips, as the two sides meet in the third round of the EFL Cup

The EFL Cup is set to feature midweek and it couldn’t come at a better time for Manchester United boss, Eric Ten Hag who has come under fire recently after a slew of disappointing results. He now faces a chance to get back to winning ways as they host Crystal Palace at home.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

It is no secret that Man Utd haven’t been up to scratch since the start of the season, with sloppy performances and now a lengthy injury list plaguing their efforts.

This contest however could well prove crucial in their bid to regain some form, especially considering this exact fixture is going to be played out once more at the weekend in the league.

United to Corner the Market

Manchester should have a large chunk of the possession and attacking play in this cup clash and this should translate into a healthy amount of corners for the home side.

United have averaged nine corners per home game across their first set of league games and will be looking to continue this against Palace, who are known to have difficulty with set pieces.

Palace also aid in this plight conceding an average of 5.67 corners per away game, and have allowed their opponents to hit this line in 67% of their games this season.

The line of over 5 corners should be well in hand for this talented Man United side, who despite some injuries are not without their core front men, and at 1/1 provides some value for bettors.

Palace to capitalise on defensive instability

United have been hit by some major early injuries to their side and this will open the door for Palace to take some pot shots at Andre Onana who is suspect at times in the net.

Major losses include Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Kane, reducing the number of effective defenders ten Hag has at his disposal, forcing him to resort to starting Johnny Evans at the back.

Palace should be able to take advantage of this and test the keeper on multiple occasions throughout the match. The line is also helped by the fact that they have managed 6.33 shots on target per away game.

This includes when playing the likes of Aston Villa and Arsenal, two sides who at present comfortably surpass the quality possessed by United.

The Eagles will no doubt be aware of the problems facing United and will look to capitalise upon this, bringing the over 3.5 shots into play nicely.

Flagrant Fouls to hamper the game

Despite their disappointing performances United seem to be being fouled at a rather alarming rate, and the game against Palace may well be no different.

As The Eagles struggle to contend with the talent of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes or the newcomer Rasmus Højlund, whose speed and stature impressed last season, and could resort to giving up free kicks.

United have earned 12 free kicks in every single game they have played at home this year, and one can see this occurring in this game as well.

